Prince Harry Is ‘No longer Shy and Humble’ Like Princess Diana Says Expert

Prince Harry gave a series of interviews to promote his book, Spare. An expert analyzed his ITV interview and noticed significant changes in the way he presents himself. According to the expert, Harry used to display mannerisms similar to his mother, Princess Diana. However, the expert says he no longer appears “shy and humble” like her.

Harry has adjusted the way he communicates during interviews. His ITV interview with Tom Bradby gave away some clues about where he’s at now in his life. Body language expert Inbaal Honigman points out how he tends to speak with his hands more than before.

“It’s worth noting that he didn’t used to talk with his hands quite so much,” Honigman tells the UK’s Daily Star. “The Harry of years ago would be quite reserved and keep his hands still, clutched in front of him. In a 2006 interview with Ant and Dec alongside his father and brother, his head is lowered for much of it and his hands are wound together.”

Honigman says Harry seemed to lack confidence during this interview. She says the duke had a “shy” demeanor. His behavior reminds her of the way Princess Diana behaved during her interviews. “He appeared shy and lacking in confidence, not unlike the way his mother, the late Princess Diana, would display quite humble body language in public interviews,” Honigman tells the publication.

However, Harry is no longer shy like he was before, according to Honigman. He now communicates with confidence. “This is not the Harry we meet now. His chin is up, his hands move passionately, he feels accomplished, and he feels justified,” she says.

Prince William has ‘embraced’ his new role as Prince of Wales

There have also been changes in the way Prince William communicates. Body language expert Darren Stanton says William is at a stage where he has “embraced” his new role as the Prince of Wales and future king of the United Kingdom.

“Since becoming the Prince of Wales, William has also begun to exude a whole different level of confidence, including the way he walks in his posture and what he does with his hands,” says Stanton on behalf of Slingo. “He no longer places them inside his jacket, as he once did in previous years, which is a self-reassurance gesture.”

Adds Stanton, “Also, he no longer plays with his cufflinks like his father, King Charles. William has clearly embraced his new role, which has provided him with a higher level of confidence.”

Our take

Prince Harry is likely more confident because he has the support of his wife, Meghan Markle. It seems that Meghan’s presence in his life gave him the strength to speak his “truth” and make what he thought were necessary life changes. The love and support of a spouse can provide the energy needed to get through a tough time. Harry appears to be fueled by love and support from Meghan, and this is what seems to come through during his TV interviews.

