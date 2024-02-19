The Duke of Sussex may not have an easy road back into the arms of the royal family says a royal commentator of the clan repairing their estrangement.

Prince Harry‘s wish for a royal family reunion on the heels of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis may take time. A royal commentator claims the House of Windsor remains divided about Harry’s re-entry into the firm. He believes there may be “no way back” for the beleaguered royal into the family fold.

Prince Harry’s brief King Charles visit may be a sign of things to come

Royal commentator Michael Cole told GBNews that Prince Harry’s brief visit with his father, King Charles, could be a telltale sign of things to come within the royal family. After three years of Harry speaking negatively about the House of Windsor, the royal family appears to be clapping back.

Since Harry exited his royal duties in March 2020, his brother, Prince William, has taken on an even more significant role within the monarchy. Subsequently, William handles most tasks solo or alongside his wife, Kate Middleton.

Reportedly, William remains angry over Harry’s accusations against him, Kate, and the royal family. Cole said, “There are few worse sights in this world than brothers fighting.”

“This is a particularly bitter dispute between these two siblings. And I think there are only two reconciliation methods: slim and none.”

Michael Cole told GBNews that Prince Harry hasn’t shown a “great deal of love” toward the royal family. He discussed the most recent television commentary by the Duke of Sussex on Good Morning America.

“Prince Harry said on a television interview, ‘I love my family.’ However, he’s not shown a great deal of love toward them,” Cole claims.

He continued, “I can’t see a way back. Prince Harry’s got to do a lot of fence mending and start with a lot of apologies. How they have behaved on television and in other interviews is unconscionable.”

Prince Harry must mend fences with all of the senior royals, not just King Charles

King Charles and Prince Harry photographed at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022 | Hannah McKay/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, shared grievances regarding the royal family beginning in 2021. They cited numerous instances of mistreatment, including Prince William getting physical with his brother.

However, since Harry hit the road to promote his autobiography Spare in January 2023, he has remained silent regarding further royal accusations. Yet, stories regarding family strife continue to be leaked by close royal acquaintances.

In 2023, reporter Omid Scobie wrote a book about the royal family titled Endgame. Scobie claimed to know the names of two royals who reportedly made racist claims against Harry and Meghan’s son.

The names were not revealed in most book editions. However, a Dutch version named King Charles and Kate Middleton as making the remarks.

Michael Cole said of Harry, “He’s made some very cruel, unkind, and hurtful allegations against some senior members of the royal family.” However, he believes the Duke of Sussex still has a lot to do to mend fences.

Cole believes a significant olive branch would have been extending good wishes toward Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery.

“Harry had ample opportunity to say kind and compassionate words about his sister-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales. Yet, he’s never offered a single word of comfort.”

Prince Harry lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple has two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.