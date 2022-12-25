Prince Harry Now Shows ‘Feelings of Physical and Emotional Power’ Says Body Language Expert: ‘The Haunted Gaze Has Gone’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their Netflix docuseries and are gearing up for a second production about global leaders. Now that the duke and duchess are no longer working royals, they’re focusing on their own projects. They were recently awarded the Ripple of Hope Award by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. A body language expert says Prince Harry appeared to show “feelings of physical and emotional power” during the ceremony.

Body language expert Judi James says there has been a change in how Prince Harry presents himself. According to her, Harry is more confident and shows “feelings of physical and emotional power.” These changes seem to have taken place after Harry and Meghan left the UK and began living in the United States. According to James, his confidence surge is evident during the Ripple of Hope Awards ceremony.

“Harry’s poses on the stage show moments of a man loving the attention, both from his audience and of course his wife,” James tells Express. “The haunted gaze has gone and instead we have a man grinning playfully from ear to ear.”

James says the way Harry sits also shows he’s feeling self-assured. She highlights his “alpha leg splay,” saying it demonstrates “feelings of physical and emotional power.”

According to James, these feelings are “reinforced by the left hand on his thigh with the elbow poking out in a part-splay ritual.” James says “splaying” shows a desire to occupy a lot of space and “look as large, powerful, and strong as possible.”

The moment Prince Harry decided to leave the UK

In the months leading up to his move, Harry seemed to be down and unsure of himself. He also seemed to be carrying a lot of guilt because of Meghan’s challenges with the institution of the royal family and the media.

Harry says leaving the United Kingdom wasn’t Meghan’s idea. During the Harry and Meghan docuseries, he says it was his idea to step away from royal duties. Harry says he decided to leave when he realized how much Meghan was struggling with her mental health.

During the docuseries, Harry says he initially responded to Meghan as “institutional Harry.” Instead of responding as husband first, he put the institution first because that is how he was raised. However, he is disappointed in himself for how he responded.

Prince Harry said he felt ‘angry and ashamed’ because of how he responded to Meghan’s troubles

“I was devastated,” says Harry during the Netflix docuseries. “I knew that she was struggling. We were both struggling. But I never thought that it would get to that stage. And the fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed. I didn’t deal with it particularly well. I dealt with it as institutional Harry, as opposed to husband Harry. And what took over my feelings was my royal role. I had been trained to worry more about what are people going to think if we don’t go to this event?”

“And looking back on it now, I hate myself for it,” adds Harry. “What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give.”

