Prince Harry Was ‘On Top of His Game’ During Late Night Talk Show Appearance, Body Language Expert Says

Prince Harry proved to be very charming during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. A body language expert said Harry was “on top of his game” during the host’s fun Q&A segment.

Stephen Colbert and Prince Harry| Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Prince Harry was ‘on top of his game’ on ‘The Late Show,’ body language expert says

In a recorded segment that aired Feb. 28, Prince Harry answered a collection of questions for the host’s Colbert Questionert.

Much of the exchange was playful, with body language expert Judi James telling Express that Harry was “on top of his game” during the appearance.

“So here we have it: relaxed, affable, confident, and charming, this is Harry on top of his game and clearly leading the kind of life of fame and celebrity,” James said.

She continued, “Harry’s signals suggest he is adoring the attention and siding with and working the audience like a professional. He is steering this interview carefully and cleverly, giving Colbert clear hints that he is a man of the world and beyond embarrassment, using stories like the way the England Rugby team were all naked when he asked for their autographs to go one step further than Colbert in terms of daring anecdotes and references.”

She noted, “The way he adds ‘obviously’ after some of his answers like a sarcastic teenager only helps to get the audience on his side.”

Prince Harry showed off some acting skills

Harry appeared playful and game for the questions, with James noting he has a love for “banter” but also did a bit of acting too.

“Harry’s lifelong love of banter is serving him well here, too,” she noted. “He is faster to the joke or punchline than Colbert much of the time and gets the best laughs, even at Colbert’s expense.”

She added, “He loves acting, too. It’s unlikely those quick-fire questions would be new to Harry but he manages the thinking pauses like a pro.”

Harry had a slight change in tone at one point, expert says

James also pointed out one moment where Prince Harry displayed an expression that made it seem like Colbert “over-stepped.”

The two chatted about Colbert’s wife, who the host said is a big royal family fan. Colbert, however, said he doesn’t have the same level of obsession with all things royal.

James looked at Prince Harry’s reaction and noted how he gave a “slightly hard stare.”

She explained, “There is only one moment when the fun seems to die from Harry’s eyes and facial expression and that is when Colbert tells Harry how his wife adores the royal family in the UK.”

James continued, “Harry’s answer sounds formal here and a slightly hard stare looks like the kind of old-fashioned glance the actual royals excel in to hint a mark has been over-stepped and that the conversation should move on.”

