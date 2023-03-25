Prince Harry Opened Up to Prince William About Staff Member’s ‘Plotting Against’ Meghan Markle: ‘I Was Braced for a Lecture’

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry recalled meeting with his brother Prince William to discuss how there was “plotting” against Meghan Markle. Harry said he “braced” himself for “a lecture” from William but the conversation didn’t play out the way he expected at all.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry recalled meeting with Prince William to discuss ‘plotting’ against Meghan Markle

In Spare, Harry shared details of a conversation he had with William. He believed there was a plot against his wife Meghan, with one staff member “sabotaging” her.

Prince Harry didn’t anticipate the meeting with William would go very well so he was pleasantly surprised when William listened.

Harry recalled in his memoir Spare (via The Mirror), “Someone suggested that before I left I should step outside with Willy. Cool our heads. All right. We went up and down the yew hedges.”

He continued, “The day was freezing. I was wearing only a light jacket, and Willy was in a jumper, so both of us were shivering.”

Harry noted, “I was braced for a lecture. It didn’t come. Willy was subdued. He wanted to listen. For the first time in a long time my brother heard me out, and I was so grateful.”

The Duke of Sussex recalled telling William about his suspicions. “I told him about one past staff member sabotaging Meg. Plotting against her,” he wrote. “I told him about one current staff member, whose close friend was taking payments for leaking private stuff to the press about Meg and me.”

He continued, “My sources on this were above reproach, including several journalists and barristers. Plus, I’d made a visit to New Scotland Yard.”

Harry noted, “Willy frowned. He and Kate had their own suspicions. He’d look into it. We agreed to keep talking.”

Prince Harry says Prince William attacked him in 2019

Prince William wasn’t so keen to listen during another moment Harry recalled in his book, who shared how his brother attacked him in 2019 at Nottingham Cottage.

They met to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship and their struggles with the press. Harry described William as “piping hot” and detailed their argument.

William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive,” which Harry described as a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative” about the Duchess of Sussex.

William claimed he was trying to help and Harry responded, “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry — is that what you call this? Helping me?”

William became angrier and swore at Harry, who then went to the kitchen to get his brother a glass of water. “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this,” Harry told him.

Harry wrote about how the situation escalated “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast,” he shared in Spare.

Prince Harry continued, “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry revealed Meghan’s reaction to the ‘attack’

After leaving, William returned “looking regretful, and apologized” then “turned and called back: ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.’”

Harry responded, “You mean that you attacked me?’”

William replied, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

The Duke of Sussex noted that he called his therapist about the fight but Meghan later saw the “scrapes and bruises” on his back so he revealed what happened.

He recalled Meghan’s reaction, noting she “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry. She was terribly sad.”