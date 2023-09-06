The stars were out in full force for Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance tour stop outside Los Angeles. A number of celebrities, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, packed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to see the “CUFF IT” singer’s show. And the Sussexes had people talking because of how Harry looked during the concert.

Here’s what a body language expert noticed about the duke’s demeanor compared to how Meghan was acting.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Expert says Prince Harry was ‘out of his comfort zone’ at Beyoncé concert

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton has also analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family over the years and now is discussing what he noticed about Prince Harry when he attended the Beyoncé concert with his wife.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton explained: “Meghan looked absolutely mesmerized to be at the Beyoncé concert. She was really into it in a big way with her dancing. She was ecstatically overjoyed to be there. Harry was trying to enter into the spirit of it, however, he ended up doing this disjointed dad dancing. He looked really awkward at some points and was definitely out of his comfort zone. He was obviously trying to have a good time for Meghan, but I don’t really think it’s his bag. His movements were pretty half-hearted, which tells me that he was just trying to make her happy on the night.

“There was a particular moment when Harry looked unimpressed. He stood with his hands in his pockets and was looking down with a somber look on his face. It’s as though he was thinking, ‘What am I doing here?’ I don’t believe he had a good time in terms of the concert, but he certainly looked happy to be with Meghan.”

Stanton added that Meghan on the other hand was “completely in her element at the concert. She appeared in awe of Beyoncé — she is someone who is massively inspirational to her. Meghan was much more into Beyoncé than Harry, who was almost a third wheel in some respects.

“In some social situations, Harry can almost come across as slightly self-conscious, especially when he is out of his comfort zone. When he is attending charity events such as the Invictus Games, he seems comfortable in his own skin and appears confident in what he’s doing. He was trying too much with the dancing, which appeared slightly forced.”

Sussexes showed a ‘deep connection’ when they were ‘loved up’ in the box

Stanton further analyzed the couple’s interactions in the box together and said there’s no denying that there is “a deep connection” between them and it showed that evening.

The expert opined: “I think the most telling piece of footage of Harry and Meghan from the night was when the pair were dancing together in the box. It was a blatant display of public affection, even though Harry’s mother-in-law Doria was also there. At one point, Harry hugged his wife and dipped her down before almost going in for a kiss. I think he was having a bit of fun with Meghan. In that moment, there was fantastic interaction and a deep connection between the two of them … They looked completely loved up and Harry [was] genuinely besotted by Meghan. We do have this massive reciprocal liking between the two. They have incredible rapport together.”

The duchess enjoyed the concert so much that she went again a few days later. But Harry didn’t join her that time. He was seen a day earlier watching the Los Angeles Football Club take on Inter Miami at BMO Stadium.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.