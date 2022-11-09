Prince Harry ‘Owning’ the Term ‘Spare’ After a ‘Lifetime of Being Called It,’ Claims Royal Expert

Prince Harry was historically known as the “spare” heir of the royal family. However, the second son of King Charles III and Princess Diana has only recently shown a willingness to speak with candor about his role in the monarchy. Therefore, Harry’s embrace of the word, using it as the title of his upcoming autobiography, after a “lifetime of being called it,” seems right on point, says a royal expert.

‘Spare’ promises revelations and the power of love over grief

Penguin Random House described the book Spare as “full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom.” Harry’s journey from trauma to healing, it claims. The publisher says the book speaks to the power of love will inspire and encourage millions of people worldwide.

The New York Times reported the book’s publication comes at a rather delicate time for the monarchy. The firm is still adjusting to life with a new ruler, King Charles III. Harry’s revelations could further strain reported tense relationships with his family.

However, the Duke of Sussex could be seen as inauthentic if he doesn’t spill enough interesting details about his life and marriage to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry ‘owning’ the term spare after a ‘lifetime of being called it’ says royal expert

Royal expert Omid Scobie wrote in an editorial for Yahoo U.K. that Prince Harry’s decision to call his book Spare should come as no surprise to royal followers.

“Of course, calling the book Spare, a decision made by Prince Harry early on in the process. It shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise,” Scobie wrote. “It’s a punchy choice. But for a word that has trailed the prince like a shadow, being the spare was one of the most defining aspects of his royal existence.”

He continued, “Leaning on the derogatory moniker for a title is Harry finally owning the term after a lifetime of being called it. A spare also carries a purpose rarely acknowledged by any royal or palace official. The resident scapegoat to protect the Crown and higher-ranking family members.”

Scobie concluded, “To those who have followed the royal beat closely enough, the coincidental timing of certain revelations or stories about Harry has already highlighted this. It’ll be interesting to see how Spare — which doesn’t shy away from this specific burden — describes these moments.”

Prince Harry’s words could inflict further damage to the monarchy

There has been speculation whether Spare will bring the same type of fallout after Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. That interview included bombshells such as speculation about the skin color of the couple’s first son Archie. It also revealed that King Charles III stopped taking Harry’s calls after he left his role as a senior member of the royal family.

Penguin Random House’s press release illustrated one of the most defining moments in Harry’s life to describe the book’s contents. “Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century. Two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling. And how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last.” the press release concluded.

Spare, Prince Harry’s memoir, will be published globally on January 10, 2023.

