Prince Harry Thinks People Should Stop Criticizing Him and ‘Focus’ On King Charles’ Health, Insider Claims

Prince Harry knows he is often the topic of conversation when it comes to discussing the royal family, but he wants the public to take a step back and focus on King Charles' health instead of criticizing the prince.

Prince Harry left the royal family along with his wife, Meghan Markle and their son, Prince Archie back in 2020. Since then, the Sussexes have been living in California, and Princess Lilibet joined the family in 2021. Harry has slowly started to reconcile with his father, but things weren’t moving along all that quickly.

Now, though, in the wake of Charles’ cancer diagnosis, Harry wants that to be the focus of the public’s worry. A source claims the prince wants people to stop criticizing his every move and “focus” on what’s going on with his father.

Prince Harry is tired of the criticism — especially in the wake of King Charles’ diagnosis

Harry has been criticized since the moment he took his relationship with Meghan Markle public in 2016. The couple tied the knot in 2018, and after the criticism continued, Harry and Meghan decided to step away from the royal spotlight all together. The two announced in 2020 that they would step back from their roles as senior royals that same year, and they haven’t done any official royal work in about four years.

Now, Harry wants the criticism to stop and the “focus” to be on his father in the wake of Charles’ cancer diagnosis. Harry recently took a quick trip to the UK that lasted about 24 hours and also launched a new website, but he isn’t having any of the criticism. Harry also recently said in an interview that he loves his family and is “grateful” for the time he’s been able to spend with his father.

“Harry is more concerned about the health and well-being of the King and Kate and thinks that that is where the focus should be,” an inside source told The Times, via Express. When asked about criticism of the couple’s new website, the source essentially said the criticism doesn’t make sense in Harry and Meghan’s eyes. “It isn’t any sort of problem for the rest of the royal family. It hasn’t even been part of a conversation.”

Prince Harry, King Charles, and Prince William | John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty images

Prince Harry recently said he thinks the family can come together

In a recent interview during a trip to Canada to promote Harry’s Invictus Games, the prince made rare comments in support of his family. “I love my family,” Harry said, adding that he does think Charles’ diagnosis could be a way to turn around the royal rift. There have also been rumors that Harry could rejoin the ranks of the royal family in some capacity while Charles and Kate recover, and that Meghan has reportedly reached out to Kate.

Harry said in his interview with Christopher Reeve that he does plan to return to the UK, but interestingly, he said he has trips planned that will take him there — almost as if the UK isn’t his main destination. It’s hard to say exactly where Harry stands with the rest of the royals, but if the rumors are true, the rift could soon start to be worked through.