Prince Harry had been fighting a legal battle against the United Kingdom relating to his security, but the courts just ruled against him -- and he'll reportedly appeal the verdict.

Prince Harry has made a number of trips to the United Kingdom since he stepped down as a working royal in 2020 alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan have been living in California for the last four years, but many of Harry’s return trips home have actually been due to court appearances.

The prince recently lost a legal battle against the UK’s Home Office for stripping the prince of his taxpayer-funded security — but now, he reportedly plans to appeal the ruling.

Prince Harry and King Charles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry just lost a court case relating to his UK security

When Harry left the royal family back in early 2020, he stepped down from his working royal role. That meant, at least to the British government, that Harry was no longer entitled to taxpayer-funded security. As a result, Harry took the UK’s Home Office to court to fight for his right to security, but on February 28, a verdict was reached that ruled against the prince.

Harry’s lawyers initially argued that the lack of security compared to other royal family members meant he was “singled out,” per CNN. However, the argument wasn’t enough for the court to rule in his favor. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex has said that Harry plans to appeal the ruling.

“The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of RAVEC’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC’s own written policy,” the spokesperson said. RAVEC stands for the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, and it’s the committee that oversees royal security.

Prince Harry | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The court’s decision could impact Prince Harry bringing his family to the UK

Harry has made it clear that his family’s safety comes first. Harry previously said in court that he wanted his family to feel safe while traveling to the UK, and now that the court has not ruled in his favor, the public can probably expect that Harry won’t be jumping at the chance to bring his wife and kids back across the pond.

Harry and Meghan have settled down in California, where they’re raising Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The two have carved out a new life for themselves through various deals and philanthropic work. Meghan has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral back in 2022, though Harry has made a number of trips over there.

Harry’s father, King Charles, was recently diagnosed with cancer, which could impact how often Harry is in the UK. However, with the courts ruling in favor of Britain, it wouldn’t be surprising if Harry continued taking solo trips rather than risk his family’s safety.