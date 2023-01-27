Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton’s Body Language Became ‘Forced and Fake’ Over the Years, Expert Says

A body language expert looked at the way Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton used to behave around each other and how things changed drastically when a rift formed between them. According to the expert, their smiles became “fake” as compared to previous appearances, when they didn’t “perform” in public.

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool /Getty Images

Prince William ‘never looked happier’ than when he was around Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, expert says

Before Harry met Meghan Markle, he spent a lot of time with William and Kate. When Meghan entered the picture, it became more apparent that there was tension behind the scenes.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis with Express of Harry, William, and Kate’s gestures and expressions before the brothers’ rift.

“William probably never looked happier and more relaxed than when he was with Kate and Harry,” James said. “The balance of the trio relationship seemed to suit him perfectly and it seemed to prove Diana’s desire for Harry to be there for his older brother, who clearly had the weight of destiny on his shoulders and reveled in the shared humor and fun between himself and his wife and brother.”

According to the expert, it gave William the opportunity to “be spontaneous and show off his fun side, suggesting high levels of trust that allowed him to drop some of the more formal and cautious side to his behavior and just have fun as a brother, a partner, and as a friend.”

James noted that the threesome’s body language in photos showed “signs of a deep, sibling-style relationship.”

Body language expert points out trio’s ‘laughter and playfulness’

James also looked at photos from 2016 and 2017 and noted the “affection” between Harry and William. “Kate has since taken the role of supporter and wing-woman in her husband’s life, but here there appears to have been no need to boost his confidence and his mood, meaning Kate’s open-mouthed laughs suggest she is feeding off the shared humor and affection between the brothers, rather than promoting or motivating it.”

The expert said that William, Harry, and Kate appeared to be holding back some laughter to give a “good impression” in public. “The small puckering visible around William and Harry’s lips suggest they are attempting to suppress their laughter and playfulness to sustain a good impression,” she noted.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton’s smiles became ‘fake,’ expert says

By comparison, James said that the body language in later photos showed signs that things were less comfortable between William, Kate, Harry, and now, Meghan.

“Smiles look forced and fake,” James said. “There is no longer any need to suppress a shared sense of humor because the disconnect between the brothers is occurring.”

The expert continued, “The touch rituals, where William, Kate and Harry would stand with their arms around one another in a signal of being a strongly-bonded team, have gone — partly out of necessity as the outings as a foursome are more formal here, but there is a non-verbal underlining of the lack of desire to touch or connect as they stand with hands clasped in front of their torsos in a barrier ritual.”

James looked closely at how the now-foursome appeared “forced.”

She explained, “We can almost see three stages of disconnection here: from the tactile, playful trio with their mirrored smiles and laughter that need suppressing, to the more formal foursome that still present in a line together, even though their body language looks forced or performed.”

James looked at their walk to church on Christmas, saying it “was a sadly acted ritual aimed at showing the press and public that there were no rifts, even though there clearly were.”

She continued, “The brothers might be walking in some kind of a line, but they are also ignoring each other, with no subliminal mirroring or signals of shared humor visible.”

James pointed out how Kate and Meghan talked but their smiles were simply “social” and “polite.” Meghan held Harry’s arm and brought up a hand and her bag as a barrier while talking with Kate, the expert said.

The couples showed ‘disconnection’ during Windsor walkabout, expert notes

When looking at the walkabout outside of Windsor Castle following the queen’s death, James said the couples’ body language showed “almost total disconnection.”

James explained, “After the queen’s death the four did emerge in a shock appearance together. But, with the rifts made public and therefore little need to mask, they were there as two couples with Harry and Meghan tending to walk behind William and Kate and only some cursory communication between the four of them.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.