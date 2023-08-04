Prince Harry and Prince William Were Never ‘Great Friends’ Growing Up, Expert Says: The Media ‘Painted’ That Picture

Prince Harry and Prince William didn't have a total falling out until 2020, but it looks like the two brothers might have had more tension between them as children than the press wanted us to think.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s tension might have started years earlier than we realized. The two princes, sons of King Charles and the late Princess Diana, certainly had an unconventional upbringing having grown up in the royal family. And while they weren’t enemies, they supposedly had less in common than the public understood in the decades leading up to their eventual falling out.

One royal expert claims “the press” was the entity who “painted” the idea that Harry and William were so close growing up. And while they certainly had moments of bonding and good times, there are rumors that things weren’t always as great between the two as they seemed.

Prince William and Prince Harry next to their mother, Princess Diana, in 1995 | Antony Jones/Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly had tension early on in their lives

Though Harry and William came together as any brothers would when they lost their mother, and certainly had moments of friendship while young, there was reportedly always a bit of tension and rivalry between the pair. Royal expert Ingrid Seward says the brothers weren’t the “great friends” that “the press” made them out to be.

“[The press] painted this lovely picture that they were great friends, but they weren’t,” Seward said on TrueRoyalty TV, per Express. “There was always huge rivalry between them. They were never really great friends and I can’t see [them coming back together] until maybe many, many years in the future.”

Of course, that’s not exactly what the public wants to hear, but perhaps it isn’t too surprising. Harry and William have always had different energies, with William’s top focus being the throne while Harry was a bit more of a wild card. Honestly, it’s not too surprising that they ended up on the paths they did, with William putting the Firm above all and Harry eventually stepping down.

Seward said it would take a “disaster” happening for them to come together. “If disaster struck one or other of them, that would bring them together. But I cannot see it happening [otherwise].”

Prince William and Prince Harry in 2010 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Prince William haven’t spoken much in years

The two brothers have exchanged words over the last couple of years, but their time spent together has been minimal. In 2021, the brothers joined forces to reveal a statue on the royal family grounds made for their mother; it was a sweet moment that brought them together. They also reconnected publicly once again after their grandmother’s death, when they joined with their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, to do a walkabout after the queen died.

In both instances, people were hopeful that William and Harry would be able to rebuild their relationship, but both moments fizzled out. Harry has said in the past that he hopes to have a reconciliation with his father and brother, and that he doesn’t think it’s off the table. However, it would require plenty of conversation and a lot of letting go of the past. Harry and Meghan stepped down from their working royal roles more than three years ago, and little has been done to make amends.