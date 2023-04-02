Prince Harry and Prince William Were ‘Lost Souls’ Before Meeting Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Claims Royal Author

A royal expert claims Prince Harry and Prince William were “lost souls” before they met their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. According to the expert, their spouses have provided the support and strength they needed.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton | Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal author says Prince Harry and Prince William ‘were lost souls’

Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth, which examines various royal family members’ upbringing over the years, said Harry and William were “lost souls” because of their upbringing and trauma.

Quinn believes that the brothers’ spouses filled a void. “I think actually, in a strange way, the two boys, William and Harry, need their partners in a very similar way,” he told Express.

Harry and William’s experience with paid staff who helped raise them was detrimental as the nannies “could leave anytime,” Quinn said. The brothers did have an advantage over previous royal generations, who only spent half an hour a day with their parents.

Quinn said their mother, Princess Diana, was “perhaps more modern and loving” than their father, King Charles. “So when their mother died, they had that terrible thing on top of the insecurity of being brought up by paid staff,” he said.

The author continued, “I think by the time they reached adulthood, they both needed a woman who was either, in the case of William, level-headed and strong in that quiet, solid, secure way Kate has or, in the case of Harry, someone like Meghan who was going to grab him by the scruff of the neck and say ‘this is the way to live.’”

He added, “But the end result was the same because the symptoms were the same. I think by the time Harry and William reached their late teens, they were lost souls.”

Prince Harry credited Meghan Markle with saving him

Harry recently gave credit to Meghan for the positive impact she’s had on his life.

During a conversation with author Dr. Gabor Maté in early March, Prince Harry said, “People have said that my wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that.”

He called Meghan an “exceptional human being” and said he’s “eternally grateful” for her.

Prince Harry also gave some perspective about the personal growth he gained through therapy. “None of the elements of my life would have been possible without me seeing it for myself,” he said.

“It’s almost impossible to change other people, you’ve got to start with changing yourself and allow that growth to happen,” Harry added.

Prince William is supported by his wife and her family

During an episode of A Right Royal Podcast, author Robert Jobson, who wrote William at 40, shared his thoughts on Prince William and Kate’s relationship.

Jobson pointed out how William and Kate are a perfect match but noted how Kate’s parents also offer a supportive role to William.

“I think some of the most important figures in both their lives have been Catherine’s parents because, of course, the Prince of Wales is very busy. He has had a different type of parent — there’s no doubt about that,” Jobson said. “And he discovered how difficult it is to balance being the Prince of Wales and the family man he now is.”

The author continued, “I think Michael and Carol have been hugely important in William’s life, particularly after losing his mother in his teenage years. And I think that he regards [Carole] very much as a second mother, really. And he can turn to both her and Michael.”