Prince Harry Is Proving He Has No Moves Left in His Lengthy Battle With the Royal Family

His latest round of interviews with ABC and CBS to the U.K.’s ITV prove Prince Harry has no moves left. The chess game that’s played out so publicly since his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back in 2020 appears to be at a standstill. Ahead, the Duke of Sussex’s comments about “moving on” while seemingly doing the exact opposite.

Prince Harry talks issues with the royal family in upcoming interviews before Jan. 10 ‘Spare’ release

Prince Harry | Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ahead of Spare, his highly-anticipated memoir, Harry’s appearing in a number of interviews both stateside and abroad. Teaser trailers have dropped with juicy soundbites.

Between the heartbreaking comments — his desire to have his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, “back” just to name one — one thing is obvious. Harry’s played all of his cards, so to speak.

He’s given numerous bombshell interviews over the last few years that have become more and more candid as time’s gone on. It started with the 2019 Africa documentary, which paled in comparison to revelations in 2021’s Oprah interview.

Then, of course, came Netflix’s Harry & Meghan featuring sit-down interviews with the couple both together and separately. And, now, Harry’s going over it all once again ahead of Spare’s release on Jan. 10.

Speaking to interviewers Anderson Cooper, Tom Bradby, and Michael Strahan separately in conversations slated to air before his memoir hits shelves, Harry talks leaving royal life, past family drama, and more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rehash same issues: commentator says they ‘haven’t got much else’

King Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker Bowles | Phil Harris/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking on the Jan. 4 episode of the podcast, Royally Us, commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti noted how the allegations Harry’s made have been brought up again and again. Discussing Harry’s potential “endgame,” he called it an “endless” loop of the same content.

“It’s endless. And it’s repeated over and over again because they haven’t got much else, and I think they’re proving that,” Sacerdoti said.

“In want of any actual quality material they can contribute to the world, they’re left with gossip about the royal family,” he later added. “But we’ve heard almost every allegation many, many times before. And I think that means that it’s wearing quite thin.”

Prince Harry said he and Meghan Markle are ‘moving on’ in Netflix docuseries

Despite rehashing the events of the last five years, Harry’s said he and Meghan are “moving on” (via Newsweek). The 38-year-old shared he and the former Suits star are looking forward in the sixth and final episode Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries.

“You know, I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably not gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” he said while discussing tensions with the royal family. “You know, my wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next. “

Meanwhile, when asked in a 60 Minutes interview why he and Meghan have opted to “be so public” about their issues with the royal family, Harry said addressing them privately didn’t work.

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he told interviewer Anderson Cooper.

So will Harry and Meghan indeed “move on” now that Spare is just days away from its global release? As he remarked to Tom Bradby in an upcoming ITV interview, the “ball” is in the royal family’s “court.”