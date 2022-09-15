Prince Harry to Have ‘Quiet’ Birthday Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

No big birthday party for Prince Harry. A royal expert expects the Duke of Sussex to mark turning another year older in a ‘quiet’ way following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Prince Harry turns 38 in the U.K.

Unlike in recent years, Harry isn’t at home in California as he turns 38 on Sept. 15. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, are in the U.K.

The pair embarked on a whirlwind four-day visit to the U.K and Germany earlier in the month. However, they canceled their remaining appearances when the queen’s health declined.

Harry, along with other members of the royal family, went to Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

Commentator expects any birthday celebrations for Prince Harry to be muted

Harry’s birthday comes just a week after his grandmother’s death. It falls during the U.K’s national 10-day period of mourning. With that in mind, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! any celebrations will include an element of sadness.

“It’s going to be another incredibly sad birthday for Harry, which will surely recall memories of 25 years ago when he turned 13 a couple of weeks after his mother died,” she said.

Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, following a car accident in Paris, France. Her funeral took place a week later on Sept. 6, 1997, just nine days ahead of Harry’s birthday.

“You have to feel for Harry, though, you really do,” Bond continued. “I’m sure it will be just a very quiet day.”

“But then again, maybe it will give pause for thought,” she added before saying, “William and Kate might pop round with a pizza or something!”

Prince Harry remembers Queen Elizabeth in heartfelt statement

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry in 2019 | Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Like his father, King Charles III, and brother, Harry issued a statement about the queen’s death. On Sept. 12, he took to the Archewell website to remark on the loss of his grandmother.

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” Harry began.

Calling her “globally admired and respected,” he went on to highlight her “unwavering grace and dignity”

“Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings,’” he continued.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” Harry said.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over,” he continued. “And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour [sic] my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service,” Harry said before also thanking her for “sound advice” and an “infectious smile.” “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Harry’s since appeared at a Windsor Castle walkabout with the Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the Duchess of Sussex. He also joined royals at Westminster Hall at a lying in state service on Sept. 14 for the queen.

Next is Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey before she is buried at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth: Their Relationship in Photos