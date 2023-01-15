Prince Harry’s Real Feelings About Kate Middleton Are Revealed During His Interview Says Expert  

Prince Harry is in the process of promoting his book, Spare. A body language expert says Harry’s true feelings about Kate Middleton could be seen during his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby. Here’s what the expert said about the Duke of Sussex’s behavior when the topic turned to Kate.

Prince Harry once said Kate Middleton was like ‘the sister he never had’

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton once seemed to have a very close relationship. Harry reportedly once said Kate was like a sister. However, it appears things have changed between the in-laws.

According to Newsweek, Prince Harry didn’t have a lot of people to reach out to for emotional support after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. According to the publication, Kate helped “fill the gap” and provided support. Harry had such a close relationship with Kate that he used to visit her and Prince William at Kensington Palace for dinner, says Newsweek. Harry reportedly enjoyed eating her roast chicken.

Prince Harry revealed his true feelings about Kate Middleton

Prince Harry recently sat down for an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby. Body language expert Judi James says Harry revealed how he really feels about Kate during his chat with the journalist. According to James, Harry “softened” when discussing Kate. Although they don’t seem to be as close as before, Harry still has some good feelings about his sister-in-law, says James.

“His account of growing up with his brother regurgitated signals of fun and loyalty and when Kate’s name was mentioned, his features softened and his eyes wrinkled into an affectionate-looking eye-smile,” James tells Daily Mirror.

There were points when Harry seemed happy, but he also seemed sad at times. The loss he is feeling came through at certain times during the interview. “There was an air of tragedy about Harry’s body language during this long and deeply revealing interview,” says James.

James also notes how Harry used to be able to make Kate “roar with laughter.” They would often be seen at events having fun and laughing together. It was clear they had a very close bond.

“We could see Kate literally roaring with laughter in his company and although she clearly has a sense of fun herself, it was often hidden behind a desire to get everything right in public in terms of regal behavior,” James tells Express. “His ‘banter’ with William was legendary and Harry always looked like the perfect wingman for a brother destined to have the weight of the world on his shoulders in his future role as King.”

Our take

The “softening” that James says Harry showed when discussing Kate demonstrates he still has love and affection for the Princess of Wales. Harry states during his interview with Anderson Cooper that his intention isn’t to hurt anyone in his family. He just wants to speak out about things that have been weighing on him for years. However, it’s unclear at this point whether Harry’s truth-telling will draw him closer or further away from his family.

