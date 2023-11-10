Some would say that Prince Harry has been searching for a purpose since leaving both the military and the royal family behind, but his purpose might have been closer to him than he realized all along.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gained plenty of publicity — some good and some bad — for themselves since leaving the royal family back in 2020. Harry and Meghan have since been living in the United States, and while they’ve launched a number of charitable initiatives, the two have seemingly built the most notoriety and money on telling their royal story.

Harry, who has been visibly struggling to find a “purpose” after royal life, might have just found it in a recent public appearance — without even realizing it.

Prince Harry speaks at the Stand Up for Heroes Benefit in 2023 | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Prince Harry’s military charity work could be his true purpose

It’s no secret that Harry is very passionate about helping service members; he spent several years in the British military before becoming a working royal. Back in 2014, Harry launched the Invictus Games, an event that allows injured or sick service members to compete in Olympics-style events. The event continued this year, and Harry and Meghan visited Germany in September for the Games.

However, Harry’s recent appearances in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day might suggest he should take his military purpose further and make that the true focus of his post-royal life. “Harry looked sharp; he looked relaxed,” royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop told The Royal Beat (via Express) following Harry and Meghan’s visit with veterans in San Diego in November 2023. “Harry is still also looking for a purpose post military life,” she added, suggesting that Harry’s experience in the royal family post-military might have been attributed to a struggle to readjust after serving.

“Almost all military veterans struggle to readjust, and I think we have seen that publicity play out. So, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt on this one,” Dunlop added.

Interestingly, Harry seems to do his best when he’s focused on helping those who have served in the military. And rather than continuing to make money from his royal past, Harry’s true purpose might actually be helping those who have served; it’s something he is already passionate about.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still looking for their place in post-royal life

Harry and Meghan have dabbled in a number of business ventures since leaving the royal family. Meghan launched a podcast, Archetypes, that didn’t work out; she parted ways with Spotify, its hosting service, in early summer 2023. Harry wrote a memoir about the royal family, which sold more than one million copies, and the two also made plenty of money from their documentary on Netflix. However, they’re still looking for something to stick in terms of where to direct their focus.

Military charity work could be it for Harry. Having served himself, he certainly understands the difficulty in readjusting and the potential trauma that can occur when exposed to such a line of work. Harry’s ability to relate to service members, as well as his worldwide fame, would make him a great spokesperson for veterans as well. Whether Harry dives even further into that cause remains to be seen, but if he’s looking for a way to serve a purpose while also helping a cause he believes in, this could be it.