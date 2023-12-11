Prince Harry's strained relationship with the royal family could quickly become a problem among two very important royals -- mostly because they aren't seeing eye-to-eye on the situation.

Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family have been at odds for quite some time. While things still aren’t perfect between Harry and his relatives, some relationships have been able to build back slightly better than others — namely his relationship with King Charles versus Prince William.

It remains unclear exactly where things stand between Harry and his father and brother, but rumors suggest Harry and Charles are working on their relationship while he doesn’t even speak to William. And that could cause serious problems for William and Charles in the future.

King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry could cause massive tension between King Charles and Prince William

If any two royals need to stick together, it’s Charles and William. The current king and his successor are the two most important royals, and in a landscape that has seen a slew of problems in recent years, it’s imperative that they remain a team. However, Harry could be the one who drives a wedge between them.

When Harry left the royal family, he hardly spoke to Charles and William. But Charles seems eager to reconnect with Harry, which could leave Charles and William at odds. Here’s why: William’s wife, Kate Middleton was recently made the center of racism rumors after it was revealed in Omid Scobie’s book, “Endgame,” that she was one of the royals accused of making comments about Archie’s skin color. The news made headlines, and Harry and Meghan have not spoken out to deny them. The attack on Kate (and whether it’s true or not remains unknown, but Harry and Meghan’s silence speaks volumes) is likely enough for William to never want to speak to his brother again.

However, If Charles and Harry are still trying to build a relationship, it could leave William questioning why his father doesn’t have his wife’s back.

King Charles and Prince William might not see eye-to-eye on Prince Harry

The reality is this: If Charles and William want to maintain a strong unity within the monarchy, they need to remain on the same team. And if Charles is working to get Harry back into the family while William wants nothing to do with his brother, it could be the downfall of Charles’ relationship with his older son.

The fallout from “Endgame” has yet to be fully understood. The royal family has not spoken out about the accusations toward Kate or Charles; Charles was another royal named in the racism allegations. Neither Harry nor his wife, Meghan Markle, have made any comment on the revelation, either, which has some thinking the rumors might be true.

The stakes are a bit higher for Kate than for Charles; Charles has never had the approval rating his daughter-in-law has because he never quite recovered from his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. But Kate, who has always had a perfect track record, could face serious reputational damage.

Ultimately, the tension between Harry and William has seemed to only get worse through the years. And if the rumors are true about Harry and Meghan potentially spending Christmas with the royals, then it seems like we’ll know soon enough how Harry will impact Charles and William’s relationship.