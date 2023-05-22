Prince Harry Rep Issues 4-Word Denial to Reports the Royal Has a Hotel Room to Escape Montecito Life With Meghan Markle

Days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, a new report claims the royal keeps a hotel room for personal use. The Duke of Sussex reportedly uses the retreat to escape life in Montecito with Meghan. But a rep for Harry has issued a four-word denial regarding claims to the contrary. Here’s what we know so far.

Reports of Prince Harry’s LA retreat denied by rep

Sources claimed to The Sun on May 20, 2023, that Prince Harry acquired a private room at a luxury hotel near his and Meghan Markle’s Montecito, CA home. The report claims Harry goes to the A-list retreat when he needs time alone.

The hotel is called the San Vicente Bungalows. It is a private residence in LA with strict rules to protect its guests. Reportedly, the business employs a list of protocols to ensure its clientele’s privacy.

These measures include banning the use of cameras by placing stickers over phone lenses. But discussing what is seen inside the club and approaching other guests is strongly discouraged.

Harry reportedly uses the members-only club as his private retreat without Meghan. However, in March 2023, The Robb Report claimed the royal couple was seen together at the exclusive residences.

However, Prince Harry’s representative issued a four-word response to claims the royal had his own escape getaway to Page Six. “This is not true,” they stated on May 21, 2023.

What’s the appeal of the San Vicente Bungalows for public figures such as Prince Harry?

Per a New York Times report, there are several reasons why Prince Harry was reported to have chosen the LA retreat. Most of all is its exclusivity.

The San Vicente Bungalows contain a pool room, living room, and a lush garden. Also, there are only nine guest rooms on the property.

The membership committee is comprised of a rotating, 14-person secret body. It reportedly includes A-list celebrities in art, fashion, and entertainment.

Reportedly money won’t get you a membership to the SVB; being interesting will. However, it does take time to be approved. Conversely, there’s a roughly 7,000-person waitlist and a capacity for about 3,000 members.

The decision process is challenging, and membership isn’t guaranteed at the San Vicente Bungalows. Only a current member has to refer a potential member. Therefore, it is up to the hotel’s management if an invitation is extended to join.

This report comes one week after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New York chase incident

The San Vincente Bungalows are known for their reputation for privacy among A-list celebs like Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio. Subsequently, this would make the residences a perfect place for Harry to retreat from public life in a protected area.

This report regarding Prince Harry’s retreat comes days after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on May 19. Furthermore, the former senior royals made headlines one week prior after reportedly being involved in a high-speed car chase in New York City.

The reported incident evolved after the couple entered a waiting SUV at the close of Ms. Magazine’s Women of Vision awards. Per a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple and her mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase.

The couple’s statement claims a two-hour “relentless pursuit” ensued and resulted in “multiple near collisions” with other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD police officers. However, the NYPD shares a conflicting version of events in a separate statement.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, May 17, that its officers “assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” In a statement to the Times, Julian Phillips, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of public information, said, “There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging.”

He continued, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination. There were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”