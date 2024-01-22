The Duke of Sussex initially learned his father, the king of the United Kingdom, would be having surgery from the news

Like the rest of the world, Prince Harry reportedly heard about King Charles’s health problems from the news. The Duke of Sussex was not reportedly told about his father’s enlarged prostate by the king himself.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly learned of King Charles’ planned medical procedure for an enlarged prostate after reading about it online, sources told the Telegraph. Only after Prince Harry received the information via the news, a message reached him from the palace.

Insiders said while the palace made an effort to inform all senior members of the royal family, including Harry, the private message reached Harry after the public announcement. A formal declaration regarding Charles’s health was released publicly on Jan. 17, 2024, at 3:25 p.m. UK time. It was 7:25 a.m. in California when the news was released.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle break silence on King Charles and Kate Middleton health issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their silence on King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health issues. Within hours of the other, Kensington Palace released information that Kate Middleton was currently hospitalized, having had abdominal surgery, while the king would be having his own procedure for an enlarged prostate.

A source told the Mirror, “The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to express their concern and best wishes.”

But Harry and Meghan’s alleged olive branch comes months after Piers Morgan claimed royal expert author Omid Scobie named Charles and Kate as the royals concerned over Prince Archie’s skin color. Scobie wrote a book titled Endgame but did not name the royals involved. However, a Dutch version of the tell-all did.

Kate Middleton and King Charles are dealing with separate health battles

Kate Middleton underwent a planned abdominal surgery on January 16. She will remain hospitalized for upwards of two weeks.

The Princess of Wales will resume her royal duties after the Easter holiday. In 2024, Easter subsequently falls on March 31.

As for Charles, he is expected to have his surgical procedure to correct an enlarged prostate this week. The prostate is located between the pelvis and the bladder, and as it grows in size, it can put pressure on the bladder and urethra.

Buckingham Palace shared the following message regarding Charles’ health in a statement. “His majesty was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.”

Prince Harry has not officially confirmed how he learned of King Charles’ medical condition.