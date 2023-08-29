Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses to Have ‘Peace Talks’ With King Charles Unless Meghan Markle Is Included

King Charles and Prince Harry are reportedly considering meeting to discuss their relationship sometime in September -- but a source now says that Harry won't commit to meeting with his father unless Meghan Markle attends the discussion as well.

Prince Harry and the rest of his family have not been on great terms in several years. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, started having issues with the family around the time of their 2018 wedding. Since then, Harry and Meghan have left the royal family and started a new life with their two children in California, but Harry has said before that he hopes to someday reconcile with his father and brother.

Harry and Charles have been rumored to have scheduled peace talks for sometime in September, but now, the newest rumor churning is that Harry refuses to meet with his father unless Meghan can be present as well.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the rest of the working royals in 2018 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and King Charles have to include Meghan in their peace talks, insider says

Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe in September for the Invictus Games, which are being held in Germany this year. Plus, Charles is scheduled to return home from Balmoral, which means both men have an opportunity to sit down and discuss their relationship without a royal event hanging over their heads (Harry has typically only returned to the UK for royal events in the last few years). However, one expert now says that Meghan, who was originally not going to take part in the discussions, now must be included, or Harry says he won’t meet with his dad.

A source reportedly spoke to OK! Magazine UK, and it looks like Meghan and Harry must both be present for peace talks to happen. “Harry is more than happy to meet with his father to thrash things out, but Meghan will be accompanying him on his trip to Europe and he doesn’t want to leave her out,” the source said, per Express.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe also spoke to the magazine, saying that Harry and Meghan have been ”very quiet” in recent months. “They’ve kept their heads down for a number of months and I think possibly now would be a good time for Harry to meet his father and for them to have a grown-up conversation, where some of tensions and the rawness of Spare and everything else has perhaps died down.”

There is no proof that the rumors of peace talks are true

There has been plenty of speculation that Harry plans to have a sit-down discussion with his father while in Europe for the Invictus Games, but nothing has been proven. The sources who have leaked the information have most often remained anonymous, making the information nearly impossible to verify. Showbiz Cheat Sheet can’t know for certain that peace talks will happen or that Meghan will be involved in the discussions.

Still, the timing does seem just right for Harry and Charles to re-open their doors to one another. Charles will be refreshed from his stay at Balmoral, and Harry will be coming off the high of yet another successful Invictus Games. The two men could certainly be in good enough spirits to want to work things out, but time will tell if or when that happens.