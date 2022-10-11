Prince Harry Returning Advance and Shelving Memoir ‘Highly Unlikely’

TL;DR:

Katie Nicholl expects Prince Harry to give the “inside story” on leaving in his book.

The chances of Prince Harry returning the money and not releasing the book are “highly unlikely,” according to Nicholl.

Prince Harry’s book is the royal family’s “greatest concern” because “they don’t know what to expect.”

A royal expert believes the chances of Prince Harry returning the book advance for his memoir is “highly unlikely.” Ahead, an author explains why they think he’s going to give the “inside story” on his and Meghan Markle’s leaving. Plus, why the book is probably the current No. 1 “concern” for the British royal family.

Royal expert thinks book advance amount suggests Prince Harry’s going to share ‘inside story’

Nicholl told Palace Confidential the Duke of Sussex’s supposedly hefty book advance hints at the content.

“When you’re having that sort of an advance, that’s not going to be for Harry talking about his philanthropic work. That’s going to be the inside story of being born the spare, what it entails,” she said.

“I sat down with Harry before and he said to me, ‘There are many times I wish I wasn’t born a prince,’” she added. “It was very apparent to me early on he actually wanted a way out. The vision of the Palace for his to be William’s sidekick, his wingman all these years actually perhaps wasn’t always Harry’s vision.”

“Meghan has been blamed for the rift at the heart of Windsor and for Megxit. But, actually, was she just the catalyst Harry needed to get out?” Nicholl asked. “I think we’re going to see him shed a lot of light on why he left in this new book.”

Prince Harry opting out of memoir ‘highly unlikely’

Saying thanks but no thanks to the book and the cash isn’t a scenario Nicholl expects will happen.

“Harry has taken a $35 million advance,” she said. “The chances of him handing that back and saying, ‘Actually, I’m not going to do this book after all,’ is highly unlikely.”

Previously, another expert called the income from the book essential due to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s expensive lifestyle.



They appeared to be “spending money like water,” royal expert Tom Sykes said, noting “houses and security and lawsuits.”

Harry and Meghan moved to become “financially independent” when they decided to “step back” from royal life in 2020. Since then, they’ve inked lucrative deals with both Spotify and Netflix.

Harry’s book is the ‘greatest threat’ and ‘greatest concern’ for the royal family

By Nicholl’s estimation, the “greatest concern” for the royal family at the moment isn’t, say, the king’s reign getting underway, but rather Harry’s book.

“I think the greatest threat, and the greatest concern certainly for the royals, is the forthcoming autobiography by Prince Harry, which has caused a lot of consternation in royal circles,” she said.

The author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown continued, saying Harry’s book is a question mark. For that reason, there’s “a lot of concern among senior royal sources and palace aides because, quite simply, they don’t know what to expect.”

Nicholl also addressed rumors of Harry potentially making “last-minute edits” following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“The autobiography has been shrouded in secrecy. I think it’s a case of belts and braces, and the Palace really preparing themselves for what’s to come,” she concluded.

At the time of writing, there’s no official release date for Harry’s memoir.

