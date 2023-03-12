Prince Harry Reveals How He Feels About Meghan Markle With Subtle Gesture, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert said that Prince Harry made one subtle gesture during a recent interview that shows his feelings about his wife Meghan Markle. Harry made the gesture when he credited his wife for saving him.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert says Prince Harry’s ‘tummy gesture’ reveals how he feels about Meghan Markle

During a recent live event to promote his memoir Spare, Prince Harry commented about how Meghan saved him.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the moment, telling The Mirror how Harry’s “tummy gesture” gave more insight into how he regards his wife.

“When Harry talks about Meghan with ‘my wife saved me’ his features soften as he looks to his right as though visualizing her,” James noted.

She continued, “He also places his left hand, which is the hand he associates with his old life in the royal family, inside his open jacket and rubs his stomach.”

The body language expert shared, “This looks like a childlike self-comfort ritual, suggesting he feels Meghan did help make him feel protected and safer and stopped some of the pain from the old life.”

Harry displayed the same kind of gesture in Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry also displayed the gesture during the docuseries Harry & Meghan. “Harry has used this kind of childlike ‘tummy’ ritual with Meghan before. In his Netflix series, he was seen getting distressed taking a phone message from William,” James explained.

She continued, “His body language reaction was to raise his arms above his head and allow his bare belly to protrude in the gap between his clothing.”

Meghan was there to support him after he read William’s text message. “He looked just like a small child asking to be picked up and comforted and Meghan did rush to put her arms around him in a very maternal way,” James said.

Harry used ‘exaggerated’ gestures and expressions during the interview

James also pointed out Harry’s use of “exaggerated” gestures and expressions during the interview.

“His body language suggests he has adopted a ‘story-telling’ style of communication with the use of exaggerated gesticulation and facial expressions adding to the impact as he explains his emotions,” she explained.

James continued, “It is almost the complete opposite of shyness or reserve, which will lead to diminishing signals. Harry’s gesticulation is commanding, assuring everyone will be compelled to listen as he speaks.”

According to the body language expert, he uses hand gestures that indicate “distancing” from the royal family.

“His style of hand movement is also revealing about his attitude to his two families and two lives, in the UK and in the US,” James said. “In a move that has become a signature look for him, Harry raises his left hand as he talks about his life in the royal family and throws it off to his left side to illustrate distancing.”

The expert continued, “It suggests it is in his past and that it is in a very separate compartment, away from his current life. This compartmentalizing is verbal as well as non-verbal.”

James noted, “He refers to ‘this life’ and he seems to use a small movement to suggest he is pushing it away. There looks like little room or desire for bringing it back and re-integrating into his other, current life in Harry’s mind.”

She added, “There is also a spinning hand gesture to suggest a sense of chaos and lack of control in that life.”

