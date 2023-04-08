Prince Harry Risks Ending Relationship With Royal Family if He Doesn’t Attend Coronation

A royal author believes that if Prince Harry doesn’t attend King Charles’ coronation, he risks ending his relationship with the royal family. According to the expert, Harry already damaged his relationship with Prince William after the claims he made in his memoir Spare.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and King Charles | PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Royal author says Prince Harry would send a negative message to royal family if he doesn’t attend coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an invitation to King Charles’ coronation but haven’t confirmed that they will attend.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan released a statement that said they received the invite.

“I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a rep for the Sussexes said (via CNN). “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

During an interview with Us Weekly, Alexander Larman, author of The War of the Windsors, weighed in about whether Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the king’s coronation.

Larman said he would “be amazed” if Harry didn’t attend. “If he [doesn’t] go to the coronation, he’s essentially saying, ‘I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again,’” the author explained.

Prince Harry has ended ‘any kind of relationship’ with Prince William, author says

Larman also shared his thoughts on how Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship fared after Harry released his memoir Spare. With claims in the book that included the time William physically attacked him, the author said the book didn’t do their relationship any favors.

“In Britain it’s speculated about so much, the idea of will they be together or will they talk to each other? I think it’s fair to say no,” Larman said.

He continued, “Because after Harry published Spare, he knew exactly what he was doing — or if he didn’t know what he was doing, he’s even more stupid than we thought he was. Anyone who isn’t completely imbecilic would know that to publish a book like Spare with that level of attack on your family is essentially ending any kind of relationship you’re ever going to have.”

The author added, “The feud, which is now very much in public domain — it’s very similar, in so many regards, between George VI and the Duke of Windsor.”

Author believes Prince Harry ‘can’t go back’ to royal life now

According to Larman, Harry “has no interest whatsoever in reconciling with his family.” The Duke of Sussex has a “new life now” with Meghan in the U.S.

“And it’s a completely different life. He can’t go back to it,” the author explained. “There’s no possibility he’s going to come back to Britain and lead any sort of normal life here.”

Larman added, “The fact that, while we’re speaking, he’s in Britain at the High Court, but none of his family are seeing him — and that’s quite telling that apparently he tried to see King Charles but King Charles said he was too busy.”

The author added, “When you stop being a member of the royal family… then what do you have going for you instead? You’re a celebrity, which is great, but you’re a celebrity based on something that you used to be. And that’s quite a difficult long-term means of sustaining your fame.”