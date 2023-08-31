The House of Windsor appears to be more divided than ever before believes a royal commentator.

A royal commentator believes the royal family is right in their wishes to remain distant from Prince Harry. They say the clan should tell him to “bog off.” The slang refers to how the royals appear to be handling King Charles’ second son since he left his senior royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple relocated from the United Kingdom to the United States in 2020.

‘Why would the royal family want to see Prince Harry?’ asks royal commentator

Royal commentator Alex Phillips shared her thoughts regarding Prince Harry’s strained relationship with the royal family. She believes the clan is right in keeping their distance from the beleaguered royal.

“Why would his family want to see him? If you had someone rattling around, talking to international media saying you’re a racist and abusive, you’d tell them to bog off!” Phillips claimed.

“It’s just constant titillation, isn’t it?” she questioned of the rumors. These persistent stories have Harry at odds with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his relationship with the royal family.

Royal commentator wonders how Prince Harry spends his time without royal duties to keep him busy

Commentator Alex Phillips questioned, “What do they [Harry and Meghan do on a day-to-day basis?” She then listed the projects they have been involved in the past three years since splitting from the royal family.

“They have Netflix projects, but they don’t make anything,” Phillips stated. “Even Spotify had one program that someone else put together.”

“Are they just feeding their chickens?” she asked. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed on their property that they have a chicken coop called Archie’s Chick Inn. Harry told Oprah in 2021 of Meghan, “She’s always wanted chickens.”

What does ‘bog off ‘ mean?

Prince Harry, King Charles, and Prince William photographed in 2014 | John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Cambridge Dictionary says the British slang term encapsulates how the royal family deals with Prince Harry. It means to tell someone to go away.

Prince Harry and other senior royal family members are currently estranged. He has not been with any members of the House of Windsor since his father, King Charles’, coronation.

That event occurred in May 2023. Harry sat with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their husbands. The princesses are the daughters of King Charles’ brother, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson.

Since then, Harry has not been publicly seen with any royal family members. He will not be a part of the senior royals’ quiet day of reflection to remember the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Instead, Harry will deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards in London on September 7. That event is one day before his appearance at the Invictus Games in Germany.