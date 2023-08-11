Prince Harry is solo-tripping in Asia sans Meghan Markle to attend events on behalf of his charity, Sentebale. And after spending a couple days in a new city, Harry said he would 'happy live' there.

Is Prince Harry looking to move out of the country? Well, probably not. The prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to Montecito, California, back in 2020 after parting ways with the royal family. For the first nearly-two years of their marriage, Harry and Meghan lived on the grounds of Windsor Castle over in the United Kingdom but relocated to North America after tensions between their family and the British press kept rising.

Now, Harry seems to have somewhere else on his mind — the Duke of Sussex just started a speech in Japan noting that he’d “happily live” in the country.

Prince Harry | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Prince Harry just said he’d ‘happily move’ to Tokyo

Is Harry preparing for a move across another pond? In his mind, possibly, but the odds are slim. However, Harry has been spending some time in Asia this week to do work alongside his Southern Africa-based charity, Sentebale, which helps underprivileged youth in Lesotho. Harry and his friend, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, embarked on the trip while Meghan remained home with the couple’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During a speech in Tokyo, Japan, Harry expressed how much he loved the country and city. “Well, firstly, hello everybody,” Harry began the speech, according to Express. He continued, “Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special.” And, finally, Harry mentioned that he wouldn’t mind living in the city. “I noticed it on my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you’d have me.”

The remark about living in the city feels a bit off; it’s one thing to love the place but another to tell a room full of people that you’re interested in living there. Despite the comment, Harry seemed to clarify that he doesn’t plan to move to Tokyo, simply saying that he is “looking forward” to his next visit to the Japanese city.

Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry has been in Asia while Meghan Markle is home with the couple’s kids

Meghan didn’t fly with Harry on his solo trip, and while the couple’s young children are likely the reason, the two didn’t actually say why Meghan stayed behind. It could have been because she had Taylor Swift tickets that she didn’t want to sell (can’t say we blame her). While there, Harry and his friend Nacho paid homage to their wives, with Nacho posting a funny Instagram photo of the two men wearing women’s sunglasses, captioning it, “Shopping for our wives.”

Meanwhile, back in Los Angeles, Meghan attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour alongside a friend, where she was spotted singing, dancing, and enjoying herself. Despite the constant rumors that seem to plague the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, everything appears to be going well between them. There were rumors of marriage troubles earlier in the summer, but Harry’s photo with Nacho might have just cleared up that he and his wife are actually doing just fine.