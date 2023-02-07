Some people have criticized Prince Harry for sharing details of his life as a royal family member. He opened up about conversations with his brother, Prince William, and shared details about Meghan Markle’s relationship with Kate Middleton.

During his interviews, Harry says he felt the need to share this information because he can’t have “peace” without the truth. Here’s what the Duke of Sussex said about speaking his truth.

Prince Harry says he can’t have ‘peace’ without the truth

Prince Harry and King Charles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

One question some people have is why Harry wrote his autobiography, Spare. When Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan asked Harry why he decided to write his book, Harry says it was time for him to tell his story.

“After 38 years of so many other people telling a different version of my story, it seemed like a good time to be able to own my own story—to be able to share it truthfully,” he tells Strahan during his Good Morning America interview. “I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there. If you can’t rely on truth, then I don’t see how peace is possible.”

Harry says there need to be ‘conversations’ before the family can heal

Prince Harry | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Harry also talks about reconciliation. He says he’s ready to forgive his family for what he believes is their part in the family discord. However, he also says there need to be “conversations” before the family can heal.

“There’s a lot that I can forgive, but there needs to be conversations in order for reconciliation,” says Harry. “And part of that has to be accountability.”

As of this writing, the palace has yet to respond to Harry’s statements. Some experts believe they will continue to remain silent.

Meghan Markle chose ‘truth’ and ‘peace’ to be her words for the year

During the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, Meghan says she and Harry have a close friend who asks everyone around New Year’s what their word for the year is. Meghan says she decided her word for the year was going to be “peace.”

“We have a good friend and every year at New Year’s she goes around the table and asks whose sitting at dinner, ‘What is your word for this year?’” says Meghan. “And a few years ago, when I heard that for the first time I was like, ‘Oh, what’s my word? Not a resolution. What is your word? And I thought, my word is peace. It’s got to be peace. All I want is peace. And I went, ‘Nope. I can’t have peace without truth. My word for that year was truth.”

Meghan the word she chose to guide her through the following year was “peace.” She believes peace and truth go hand-in hand. “And by the next year, here we are again,” says Meghan. “Truth, we got some truth out. Finally, people are going to know some truths. But it hasn’t given us peace. My word has to be peace.”

Commentator Louise Mahler says there is no such thing as “truth.” According to her, each person has their own way of interpreting a situation. “There is no truth,” says Mahler during an interview with Sunrise. “There is only our own perspective.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.