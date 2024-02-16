Prince Harry hasn't always been on the best terms with the royals, but when it comes down to it, he still loves his relatives -- and had some kind words about his family.

Prince Harry just made a rare — but impactful — comment about his father, King Charles, and the effect the cancer diagnosis has had on the family. In early 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, though the palace did not specify what kind or what stage. The cancer was discovered while Charles was being treated for an enlarged prostate, but he does not have prostate cancer.

Harry made his way to the United Kingdom the moment the cancer was announced, and he just spoke openly about the diagnosis — and his words speak volumes about his relationship with the royal family.

Prince Harry said he loves his family in the wake of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Upon hearing the news, Harry boarded a plane to the UK, where he met with his father and spent about a day overseas. However, many people were concerned by how little time Harry spent in his home country and thought it meant things weren’t good between him and the rest of the family.

Harry seems to have put the kibosh on any rumors of the sort, though. In an interview with Good Morning America’s Will Reeve, Harry opened up about how the diagnosis has impacted him, how he learned of the diagnosis, and how he reacted. “I spoke to him,” Harry said. “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”

In the conversation, it was one sentence that appeared to clear up the misconception that Harry and his family don’t speak. “Look, I love my family,” he said. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Prince Harry could be trying to change the narrative of his relationship with the royals

When Harry and Meghan first left the royal family, they spent some time telling the story of their own journey as royals. Some people accused Harry of trashing his family in the process, and it led to rumors about a major rift between Harry and his relatives — which, in some ways, was true. But Harry’s recent comments could be his way of trying to change that narrative. It’s been four years since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior royals, and a lot can change in that time.

Harry also noted that he felt like his father’s diagnosis could finally bring the family together. It’s unclear when or if he plans to return to the UK, but based on his words during this latest interview, it seems that the fog could finally be lifting on a years’ long feud between the Sussexes and the royal family.