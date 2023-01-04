Prince Harry Says He Wants to Reconcile With Prince William But His Body Language Shows Otherwise, According to Expert

Just weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s docuseries premiered on Netflix, the Duke of Sussex has begun his press tour in the U.S. and U.K. to promote his new book titled SPARE.

In a pair of TV interviews, Harry is again speaking about his rift with the royal family and wanting to reconcile with his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William. However, a leading body language expert has analyzed Harry’s demeanor in the teaser trailers and is pointing out what the Duke of Sussex did to show he’s already given up on that despite what he says.

Prince Harry at Abbey Road Studios to meet with singer Jon Bon Jovi | Hannah McKay – WPA Pool / Gettyimages

Body language expert says Prince Harry shows ‘anger’ not ‘sadness’ when speaking about his family

In Harry’s interview with ITV News journalist Tom Bradby, the duke says: “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

This comes just weeks after the prince claimed in Harry & Meghan that during his exit talks, the king said things that weren’t true and William screamed at him.

After watching the new trailers for his TV interviews, body language expert Judi James noted that Harry’s tone and gestures reveal something different than what he’s actually saying.

She told The Sun that the duke said those words “with challenge and some hint of anger rather than sadness and regret. His chin raises then drops with his expression landing in something resembling a sulk. This does not look like a throwing out of the arms in a gesture of reconciliation, rather a determination for things to be done on his own terms.”

Prince Harry says “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” in new promo for his ITV interview that airs Sunday in the UK. pic.twitter.com/lPPxMoQpjG — Sharon Carpenter (@sharoncarpenter) January 2, 2023

Expert points out gesture Harry makes that shows he’s ‘given up’ on reconciling

The trailers were released as a report in The Sun claimed that Harry’s book “will take his war with brother William to a new level.”

James pointed out that when the Duke of Sussex says “they [King Charles and Prince William] have shown no willingness to reconcile” he shows that he may be the one who has already given up on reconciliation.

The body language expert explained: “When he talks about being made ‘the villain’ his brows raise in an expression of indignant innocence. He says there is ‘no willingness to reconcile’ with a dismissive left shoulder shrug, some staccato blinks, and head shakes, as though he’s given up trying.”

In his interview with journalist Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Harry states that he can’t see a day that he would ever go back to being a full-time member of the royal family.

Prince Harry tells @andersoncooper he was the target of press leaks after private conversations with members of the Royal Family. https://t.co/0xN8FdapYV pic.twitter.com/FRKfp8AVKp — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

What the prince’s memoir ‘SPARE’ will include

Harry’s publisher, Penguin Random House, said in a press release: “For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

SPARE will be released on Jan. 10 just two days after Harry’s interviews air on both sides of the pond.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.