Prince Harry Says a Woman with ‘Powers’ Shared a Touching Message From Princess Diana After Her Death

In his new memoir, Spare, Prince Harry revealed that a woman with “powers” gave him a message from Princess Diana after her death. Here’s what the woman told Harry, including an inside joke with his late mother she couldn’t possibly have known about.

Prince Harry opened up about trying to heal after Princess Diana’s death in his memoir, ‘Spare’

Princess Diana died in a tragic car accident on Aug. 31, 1997. The 36-year-old’s driver was fleeing the paparazzi and crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. The Princess of Wales’ two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, were 15 and 12 years old when she died.

Harry’s new memoir, Spare, came out on Jan. 10, but media outlets published excerpts early after copies of the book were accidentally shelved in Spain a week before its official release.

In the leaked memoir, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his attempts to heal after Princess Diana’s death. He tried driving through the tunnel where she died over and over, at the same speed her car was going when she crashed.

“Off we went, weaving through traffic, cruising past the Ritz, where Mummy had her last meal, with her boyfriend, that August night,” he wrote (per Us Weekly). “Then we came to the mouth of the tunnel. We zipped ahead, went over the lip at the tunnel’s entrance, the bump that supposedly sent Mummy’s Mercedes veering off course.”

Harry was surprised by the size of the bump when he drove over it. “But the lip was nothing,” he wrote. “We barely felt it.”

In ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry said a ‘woman with powers’ connected him to Princess Diana after her death

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry recounted meeting with a woman, whom he did not name. The Duke of Sussex did not refer to the woman as a psychic or medium, but said she claimed to have “powers.”

Harry said he knew there was a “high-percentage chance of humbuggery,” but met the woman because trusted friends recommended her. The moment he sat down with her, Harry wrote, he “felt an energy around her.”

The woman told Harry his mother was with him. She relayed a message from Princess Diana: “You’re living the life she couldn’t,” the woman said (per The Guardian). “You’re living the life she wanted for you.”

She also told Harry his mother knew he was confused and “looking for clarity,” and that the answers he sought would come in time.

The Duke of Sussex said the woman knew private details about a Queen Elizabeth ornament his son Archie accidentally broke

Besides sharing a message from Princess Diana, the woman with “powers” also said some things about Prince Harry’s family she couldn’t possibly have known.

Earlier in Spare, Harry shared how his son, Archie, accidentally smashed a Christmas tree ornament in the shape of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The woman said Princess Diana was there when it happened. “Your mother says… something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke?”

Harry explained that his son tried to fix the ornament. The woman said, “Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that.”