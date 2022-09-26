Prince Harry ‘Seemed to Struggle’ With Re-Bonding With Royal Family Members, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert shared her thoughts about how Prince Harry appeared to “struggle” when it came to re-bonding with the royal family recently. Harry found support from Meghan Markle, however, who was there with quiet reassurance when her husband was in need.

Prince Harry reunited with royal family members

Harry and Meghan were in the UK following Queen Elizabeth’s death — it was the first long visit for the couple since they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

They attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester, then went to an Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf. When the queen’s health declined, they extended their stay.

The Sussexes reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout at Windsor Castle, attended a service for the queen at Westminster Hall, and were on hand for the funeral, where Harry walked in the procession. Harry also joined his brother and cousins for a vigil around the queen’s coffin.

Harry ‘seemed to struggle’ in connecting with his family, expert claims

Though Prince Harry was reunited with his family, body language expert Judi James told Express that he “seemed to struggle” to connect with them.

While Harry appeared emotional at times, James said he didn’t show signs he was bonding with family. “Harry has seemed to struggle at times, in a way that suggests not only mourning but also sadness at the sight of his family,” she explained.

“It’s clear the couple feed off one another and their instant hand clasp after the service, plus the way we could see Meghan stroking Harry’s hand and back in a gesture of reassurance showed how vital this contact and the tie-signs are for them,” James continued.

Harry didn’t display any body language that showed bonding with his family, however. “There seems to have been no re-bonding signals with William or Charles, and there have been times the couple have appeared wary or reluctant to move into the crowds without using non-verbal checking rituals first,” James explained.

She added, “Harry neither acted like the prodigal son nor was he treated like it, and there will presumably be a breathless pause before we find out on their return how they really felt about their treatment.”

Meghan offered support without ‘stealing a scene’

James further noted how Meghan was supportive of Harry during this difficult time without creating drama.

“As an actress, Meghan knows all about stealing a scene but also when to appear in the role of support,” the body language expert explained.

“Her rather low-key body language in the UK has leaned heavily on the side of support, in terms of both her husband and his open grief, and support when it comes to seeming to avoid any drama in a show of respect for the queen,” James added.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

