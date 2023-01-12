Prince Harry Seems ‘Happy’ After ‘Masking His Emotions’ for Years Says Body Language Expert

Prince Harry had a mostly lighthearted interview during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The royal family member appeared happier and a lot more relaxed than we’re used to seeing him. A body language expert says Harry is “extremely open” after years of “masking his emotions.”

Prince Harry is ‘happy’ says a body language expert

Prince Harry | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Harry seemed angry and sad at times during his interviews with 60 Minutes and ITV. However, he seemed happier when he made his Stephen Colbert show appearance. Body language expert Darren Stanton says Harry appeared joyful. He seems to be at a stage in his life where he is allowing himself to express his emotions instead of “masking” them, says Stanton.

“While speaking about moving to America, I saw genuine flashes of happiness and joy, which is something I haven’t seen in previous interviews,” says Stanton (via Express). “In my opinion, Harry has been known to mask his emotions over the years. However, now that his book is published, he’s in a position to openly speak about his views.”

Louise Mahler believes Prince Harry has an air of ‘sadness’

Stanton is thinks Harry is in a better place, but body language expert Louise Mahler doesn’t believe the Duke of Sussex is really happy. She says one clue is the way he was breathing during his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper. She says there were times when he “rocked” his body as he was speaking.

“That’s what people do when their diaphragm is jammed and they’ve stopped breathing altogether,” Mahler tells Sunrise. “This is not a sign of happiness. In fact, happiness is a bouncing diaphragm. Laughing is a bouncing diaphragm.”

Mahler says the way Harry speaks during the interview is telling. According to her, there are moments when he chops up his sentences. She says this shows “the air isn’t flowing in his body.” Mahler also notices jaw tension, anxiety, and signs of “contempt” when harry talks about his brother, Prince William.

“There is no smile–a couple of little bursts of a sarcastic laugh,” says Mahler. “His head is stiff. When we get defensive, we jam our neck, and it stiffens the head. His head is stiff. This is the incongruence that for me says sadness.”

Our take

Prince Harry is likely feeling a mix of emotions at this time in his life. He seems sad about the state of his relationship with Prince William and King Charles. However, he also seems happy about his new life in California with Meghan Markle and their children. It’s expected that he will seem down in some interviews and joyful in others.

It was nice to see Harry in a lighter mood during his interview with Stephen Colbert. This is a side of him we haven’t seen in a while because he has been dealing with the stress of transitioning out of the royal family and carving out a new path. Hopefully, Harry and Meghan will find the peace and joy they’ve been looking for.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.