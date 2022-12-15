Prince Harry Sees ‘Massive Parallels’ Between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle in Netflix Documentary, Says Body Language Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just released the final episodes of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, and a body language expert said the Duke of Sussex sees “massive parallels” between his wife and his late mother, Princess Diana. Here’s what the expert observed in the second half of the series and what it says about Harry and Meghan’s relationship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Prince Harry compared Meghan Markle to Princess Diana in the second half of their Netflix documentary

In the final episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry compared Meghan Markle to Princess Diana when discussing the media’s treatment of the Duchess of Sussex. The Princess of Wales died at age 36 after being involved in a car crash while trying to escape the paparazzi. Prince Harry was 12 years old at the time of her death.

“When someone who’s marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this, that upsets people, it shifts the balance,” Harry said in the final episodes of the show, which were released on Dec. 15.

“Because you’ve been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed, and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved, is if you’re on the front page of those newspapers,” he continued. “But the media are the ones who choose who to put on the front page.”

The Duke of Sussex opened up about the first time Meghan understood the media’s role in her relationship with the royal family. “First time that the penny dropped for her, M and I spent the night in a room in Buckingham Palace, after an event where every single member of the family, senior members of the family had been, including the queen,” he described. “And on the front page of The Telegraph: Meghan.”

“She was like, ‘It’s not my fault!’ and I said, ‘I know. And my mom felt the same way.’”

A body language expert says Prince Harry sees ‘massive parallels’ between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert and former police officer Darren Stanton revealed what he observed in the final episodes of Harry & Meghan. He said the Duke of Sussex was “completely determined” to defend his wife.

“Another part of the documentary showed Harry speaking about the negative media surrounding his wife,” said Stanton. “Whilst being interviewed, he sat right back in the chair with his shoulders pushed back as far as they could go. His body language appeared open and his arms were outstretched, which is a defiance gesture. Someone often adopts this gesture when they are adamant in their belief or completely determined to get their point across. His tone also indicated that he was confident in what he was saying.”

The body language expert also said that Prince Harry showed signs of “anger” when speaking of Princess Diana, and that the royal sees many similarities between his mother and Meghan Markle.

“Harry later flashed expressions of anger when he spoke about his mother and how she was treated,” Stanton said. “He’s extremely passionate when it comes to his family and looking after them, which is clear from his body language. He sees massive parallels between Meghan and his mother and clearly wants to protect the person that he loves the most.”

Another body language expert said Duke of Sussex has a ‘fear of losing’ his wife like he lost his mother

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the first episodes of their Netflix documentary. She said that the Duke of Sussex seemed to be full of “anxiety” over “losing Meghan” the same way he lost Princess Diana.

“Harry’s fear of losing Meghan looks ongoing, suggesting the kind of intense love that includes high levels of anxiety,” James said (via Daily Mail).

She added that Harry is almost childlike in his interactions with his wife. “He almost looked like a child as they sat together during their interview, gazing anxiously at Meghan’s face as she scolded him for arriving late for their first date and even whispering in a naughty aside to the camera about how ‘she was late’ for their second date,” the expert said.

James also shared that Meghan appeared to be the dominant one in the relationship. “Meghan looked like the confident partner here, describing herself as having a ‘career’ a ‘life’ and a ‘path’ adding ‘and then came H’ with a tolerant eye roll and sigh as she pressed her lips together and shook her head to suggest how he had disrupted her free, fun and successful life,” she said.

