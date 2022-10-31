Prince Harry Should Stop Complaining and Appreciate a Life Most People ‘Can Only Dream of,’ Says Royal Expert

One royal family expert has a lot to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince Harry’s book, Spare, is set to be released early next year. This expert believes Harry should stop complaining about his life and be grateful for what he has.

Prince Harry’s book, ‘Spare’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images

According to royal expert Angela Levin, author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, Prince Harry is being ungrateful. She describes the title of his book as “dismissive” of the royal family. During her essay for Sky News, Levin says it’s “sad” and a “tragedy” that Harry thinks of himself as simply a “spare” to the throne.

According to Levin, one possible title for Harry’s book in other countries is Leftover. During a video interview, she tells Sky News host Paul Murray he seems to be implying that he’s like “leftovers on a plate.” She says other possible titles for the book are In the Shadows and Neglected. “It sounds so derogatory to call yourself ‘spare,’ as if nobody wanted you,” says Levin.

Levin doesn’t think the title provides an accurate portrayal of Harry’s life. She says he used to be well-liked and was one of the most popular royals. “He was the next popular to the queen,” Levin tells Murray.

Angela Levin says Prince Harry should ‘move on’

In Levin’s opinion, Prince Harry is spending too much time dwelling on the past. She believes it’s time for him to apply the work he has done in therapy and “start moving on.” Levin tells Murray that Prince Harry’s behavior isn’t fair to King Charles III, who is still grieving his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“He wants his freedom,” says Levin. “He wants to do what he wants to do when he wants. So, for goodness’ sake, after all the therapy that he’s had, he should start moving on. And to try and attack his parents, I mean, King Charles is really grieving for his mother. And it’s so unkind to do that.”

Levin says Prince Harry’s book is set to be released in early January. She predicts the book’s release date will ruin the holidays for the royal family since it’s so close to Christmas and other holiday celebrations.

Murray says the book’s release date is like “sinking a knife right into the heart of your family.” He notes that it will be the first Christmas since Queen Elizabeth died, so the family will still be grieving. “That’s malicious,” says Murray.

Angela Levin believes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to ‘destroy’ the royal family

Levin agrees with Murray and says she thinks Prince Harry’s actions are “malicious.” She also believes Harry and Meghan are trying to take down the royal family.

“I’ve had the feeling for quite a long time now that he and Meghan want to destroy the royal family,” says Levin. “This is one attack after another attack. And the thing is, now when they say something it’s sort of Meghan’s truth and Harry’s truth.”

