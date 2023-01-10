Prince Harry Showed Signs of ‘Sad Resignation’ That Had ‘Echoes’ of Princess Diana Says Body Language Expert

Prince Harry discussed the challenges he says he experienced over the years as a member of the British royal family. During his interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, The Duke of Sussex spoke about the feelings of frustration he says have been building up over the years. A body language expert says Harry demonstrated signs of “sad resignation” similar to Princess Diana.

Prince Harry says he doesn’t want to hurt his family

During the 60 Minutes opener, Anderson Cooper describes Harry’s book, Spare, as a “stunning break with royal protocol.” He also says the book is very personal and provides “a revealing look at his fractured relationships” with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William.

Prince Harry says he and his brother, Prince William, “love each other.” However, he also says there has been a lot of “pain” in their relationship over the last six years. Harry tells Cooper his book was not written with the intention of hurting his family. He wants to share his side of the story. Harry also wants to prove Meghan Markle has nothing to do with the divisions within the royal family.

“None of anything that I’ve written, or anything that I’ve included is ever intended to hurt my family,” says Harry. “But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up. And also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers.”

Prince Harry showed ‘signs of resignation’ with ‘echoes’ of Princess Diana says a body language expert

According to body language expert Judi James, Prince Harry appears to show “signs of resignation.” He appears to feel defeated and deeply saddened by the events he says have taken place over the years. According to James, his behavior parallels Princess Diana’s during her 1995 BBC interview with Martin Bashir.

Prince Harry’s body language, “as well as his words at times,” seem to “have echoes of his mother during her own TV interview years ago,” James tells Express.

“Talking of Camilla, Harry produces a similar body language state as his mother did, of sad resignation with raised brows and shrugs, although Harry then goes on to produce some micro signals of an anger that was missing from his mother’s interview. Stating that Camilla needed to ‘rehabilitate her image,’ there is a small angry grimace with a baring of the lower teeth.”

Prince Harry says he tried to numb his pain with drugs and alcohol

Harry tells Cooper that he tried to deal with Princess Diana’s death by drinking and taking drugs. However, he eventually sought therapy so he could process his grief in a healthier way.

“I had a huge amount of frustration and blame towards the British press for their part in [my mother’s death],” says Harry. “It was obvious to us as kids the British press is part in our mother’s misery. I had a lot of anger inside of me that luckily I never expressed to anybody but I resorted to drinking heavily because I wanted to numb the feeling or I wanted to distract myself from whatever I was thinking. And I would resort to drugs as well.”

Harry says he has found happiness with Meghan in California. However, he’s still hoping to reconcile with his family in the UK.

