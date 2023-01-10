Prince Harry Showed Signs He Wanted to Hide From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton ‘Baby Brain’ Drama, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert said Prince Harry showed signs during his ITV interview that he wanted to hide from discussion of the Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton “baby brain” drama. In his memoir Spare, Harry recalled a misunderstanding involving Meghan telling Kate she had “baby brain” shortly after giving birth to son Louis.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In Spare, Harry recalled how Meghan once upset Kate when she said Kate had “baby brain” during a moment of forgetfulness. Kate demanded an apology and the couples met for tea where they discussed the comment.

During their tea meetup, Meghan told Kate, “I remember: you had forgotten something and I said that it didn’t matter, that it was because of pregnancy. Because you just had a child. Because of the hormones.”

Kate responded, “We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones.”

Meghan explained that’s how she spoke to her friends but William pointed at her, saying, “Well it’s rude, Meghan. These things are not done here.” Meghan responded, “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face.”

Meghan allegedly said she didn’t want to offend Kate, they hugged, and the Sussexes left.

Prince Harry spoke with ITV’s Tom Bradby about Meghan’s ‘baby brain’ comment

Prince Harry’s Jan. 8 interview with Tom Bradby to promote his book included a discussion of all the family drama that went on behind the palace walls.

During the ITV interview, Bradby noted, “At one stage, Harry recounts a clear-the-air meeting involving him, William, Kate, and Meghan. It seems to have gone so badly wrong that he describes Kate as gripping the edges of the leather chair so tightly that her fingers were white.”

He continued, “Kate says she’s owed an apology from Meghan who previously put a moment of Kate’s forgetfulness down to so-called baby brain.”

Bradby noted, “According to Harry, Kate tells Meghan they’re not close enough to talk that way and William says, ‘That’s not what’s done here in Britain.’ The meeting ends awkwardly, with a hug of sorts.”

The interviewer wondered if “there never was such a thing as a fab four,” and Harry explained that the idea of the close foursome was created by the British press so “they could then dissect, or again, it builds, it creates competition as well, right?”

He added, “The idea of the four of us being together was always a hope for me. Before it was Meghan, whoever it was gonna be, I always hoped that the four of us would get on, but very quickly it became Megan versus Kate. And that, when it plays out so publicly, you can’t hide from that.”

Expert looked at Prince Harry’s body language when he discussed Meghan and Kate

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Prince Harry’s gestures and expressions during the interview, telling The Sun, “It is when Meghan comes along in his narrative that his body bristles as he seems to ready himself for a more indignant state.”

“When the bridesmaid story comes up he kneads his hands in a gesture of anxiety and despite what seems to be the pettiness of the story it is the moment Harry is at his most indignant,” James continued.

James recapped some of the topics of discussion during the interview, including the “meeting of the not-so-Fab-Four to make things up.”

The expert looked at Harry’s body language during that moment of the interview. “Harry stretches his legs at this point, shoving both hands between his thighs in a self-protective ritual that suggests a desire to hide,” she said.

The expert pointed out how “Harry’s body language is incongruent when he speaks about Kate,” including his “unmistakable wrinkling and softening of the eye area, suggesting a spontaneous outbreak of fond emotions despite the narrative of the lack of bonding between the two couples.”

By comparison, she said, “When he speaks of his history with William he uses overkill, exaggerated hand gestures, miming separation and distance.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.