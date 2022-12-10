Prince Harry Shows ‘More Affection’ Than William Says Body Language Expert: One Royal Family Member Has ‘Intense’ PDA

Love is in the air within the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married since 2018 and Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married since 2011. Many royal experts have commented on how in love the couples look. A body language expert says Prince Harry shows more affection than Prince William. Here’s a look at the differences in how they communicate affection.

Meghan and Harry have been criticized for their PDA

Meghan and Harry have faced criticism for the way they express their love. One notable time when experts criticized them was during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan and Harry were often seen holding hands during the funeral service. Some critics thought this was inappropriate. Kate and William on the other hand, stood side-by-side, but did not hold hands during the service.

Prince Harry shows more affection according to a body language expert

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the way Prince Harry and Prince William behave while watching sports with their spouses. James tells Express that Prince Harry seems to be more affectionate with Meghan than Prince William is with Kate.

“Harry shows the more open signs of affection, throwing an arm around Meghan’s seat to show she is still very much part of his attention,” James tells the publication. “And when this couple do speak there is some intense and intimate eye contact to turn total attention to each other.”

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton display similar behaviors

James says Meghan and Kate exhibit similar behaviors when they’re at an event with their spouses. According to her, the duchess and princess rely on touch and smiles to communicate different messages.

“They both use signals of touch and grinning to check their husbands’ enjoyment and to encourage them to share the fun, but it’s William who looks the more laid back, while Harry seems keen to mirror Meghan and produce signals of a more youthful sense of fun here,” says James.

“Meghan’s hand on Harry’s leg is a gesture of affection, and although they look generally more excited in each other’s company Kate did use an even more intense PDA on William in Boston,” she adds. “This was placing her hand on his thigh as they watched the sport, and he did reciprocate by covering her hand with his own.”

Kate and William have a ‘loving’ bond says body language expert

Although Harry seems to be more affectionate than William, a body language expert says Kate and William have a great bond. During an interview with Sunrise, body language expert Louise Mahler called the physical interactions between Kate and William “magnificent.”

“Aren’t they magnificent?” says Mahler after being shown a picture of Kate and William. “I think that what the poses are showing is that they’re loving. They’re strong and loving. I’d take that a step further and say that these two take their roles very seriously. And they’re showing us how to behave.”

