Prince Harry might be on decent terms with the royal family, but one subtle sentence made it clear that he has no plans to return as a working royal.

Prince Harry has not been a working part of the royal family since early 2020, when he and Meghan Markle left their royal duties to live a more normal life in the United States. Since then, tensions have been high between Harry and his relatives, but in the wake of King Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis, Harry has spoken out about the “love” he has for his family.

Rumors have been buzzing that Harry is planning some kind of temporary royal return while his father and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, both take time off for medical reasons. But Harry pretty much shut those rumors down with one sentence in a recent interview.

Prince Harry | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX Live

Prince Harry likely does not plan to return to royal duties

Harry hasn’t totally burned bridges with his family, but he has had a strained relationship with them for years. When news of Charles’ diagnosis broke, rumors immediately surfaced that Harry could be interested in taking on a potential royal role to help the already-slim monarchy. But based on his words in a recent interview with Will Reeve, Harry does not plan to make any sort of royal return.

When asked how Harry was handling the news of his father while living so far away, he had an interesting response. “I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so, you know, I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he said.

The response suggests that not only does Harry not plan to return to the family in a working capacity, but that he also hasn’t carved out any time to take trips as a direct result of his father’s illness. It seems that any time Harry returns to the UK it’s because he had something else planned.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to keep their distance from the royals

Although Harry might be genuine in his words about loving his family, he certainly hasn’t dropped everything to help out his father — and we shouldn’t expect him to. “I have my own family,” Harry said during the interview, and it’s true; Harry and Meghan share two young children, and he likely wants to be a father to them as much as he can. Having kids means he can’t just hop on a plane and spend weeks in the UK.

It’s unclear how everything between the royals will play out, but Harry did say he thinks Charles’ diagnosis could be the situation that brings the whole family back together. However, he did not mention his brother, Prince William, in the interview.