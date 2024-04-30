Find out why the now-Duke of Sussex said his stomach was "lurching" the day his brother and Kate Middleton got married.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) tied the knot on April 29, 2011. William wore the red tunic of a colonel of the Irish Guards while his bride donned a stunning Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton.

The princess’s sister, Pippa Middleton, served as the maid of honor and Prince Harry served as William’s best man. While the younger prince was seen smiling happily during the event, he confessed that he had a thought that day that made him sick to his stomach.

Reason Prince Harry said his ‘stomach lurched’ on William and Kate’s wedding day

According to his controversial memoir Spare, Prince Harry thought about something that made his stomach turn prior to his brother and future sister-in-law’s nuptials. In the book, the duke recounts the car journey with William from Clarence House to Westminster Abbey.

Many royal weddings over the last century have taken place at the Abbey including those of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1947, Princess Margaret in 1960, Princess Anne in 1973, as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s in 1986. But the Abbey is also where Princess Diana’s funeral was held in 1997.

Prince Harry exiting Westminster Abbey after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding | Ian Gavan/GP/Getty Images

Harry explained, “I peered out of the window: Westminster Abbey. As always, my stomach lurched. I thought: Nothing like getting married in the same place where you did your mum’s funeral. I shot a glance at Willy. Was he thinking the same thing?”

No matter how the siblings felt about the venue, the princes put on happy faces for the ceremony and Harry carried out his best man duties.

“They painted this lovely picture that they were great friends, but they weren’t,” royal expert Ingrid Seward told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat. “There was always a huge rivalry between them. They were never really great friends and I can’t see [them coming back together] until maybe many, many years in the future. If disaster struck one or other of them, that would bring them together. But I cannot see it happening [otherwise].”

Harry suffered an injury just before his brother’s wedding

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive for William’s royal wedding at Westminster Abbey | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Something Harry couldn’t hide on William’s wedding day that many people noticed was that he was walking with a limp.

The story behind that goes back to the night before the ceremony when Harry was at the Goring Hotel for a pre-wedding celebration. Even though the festivities had begun in the evening on April 28, Harry stayed at the event until 3 a.m., just eight hours before the wedding start time. When he made his exit, he decided to do so by jumping out of one of the hotel’s balconies but landed awkwardly on his ankle which is why he was limping.

Despite his “stomach-lurching” and an injury hours before the ceremony, several guests described the duke as very upbeat and funny that entire day. One person who attended the wedding reception recalled how enjoyable his speech was too, saying: “Prince Harry was absolutely hilarious. He is a class act when it comes to being a comedy compere. He was so unbelievably funny that by the end of it, he had most of the room crying with laughter.”