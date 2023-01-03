Prince Harry Slams Royal Family ‘Never Complain, Never Explain’ Motto: ‘There Becomes a Point When Silence is Betrayal’

In a clip from Prince Harry‘s 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, he reveals how the palace leaked and planted stories about him and Meghan Markle. According to Prince Harry, the royal family’s “never complain, never explain” motto was a “betrayal” in reality.

Prince Harry explains why he decided to speak publicly about his challenges in the royal family

On Jan. 2, the 60 Minutes Instagram account revealed a clip from Cooper’s interview with Prince Harry. “Prince Harry tells @andersoncooper he was the target of press leaks after private conversations with members of the royal family,” the caption read.

In the clip, Cooper noted, “One of the criticisms that you’ve received is that, OK fine, you want to move to California and you want to step back from the institutional role. Why be so public?”

He asked, “You say you tried to do this privately?”

Prince Harry shared that he and Meghan attempted to carry on privately but ultimately, the Sussexes were forced to share their concerns publicly because of media leaks.

Prince Harry calls royal family ‘never complain, never explain’ motto a ‘betrayal’

Harry explained, “And every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it’s just a motto.”

Cooper interjected, “There’s a lot of complaining and a lot of explaining… being done through leaks.”

Harry explained his experience, including the lack of protection the palace provided, calling it a “betrayal.”

“They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent. And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story,” Harry shared. “And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

He added, “So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you,’ but you do it for other members of the family… there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

Expert says Prince Harry’s body language conveys ‘vulnerability’ during ’60 Minutes’ interview

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Prince Harry’s gestures and expressions in another 60 Minutes teaser video, telling Daily Mail that he showed vulnerability.

“Sitting down [Harry] shows signs of high levels of confidence, using over-congruent gesticulation to suggest a strong desire or need to imply his words are deeply important and meaningful,” she explained. “This looks like a ritual of self-importance and confidence and power.”

Harry is also seen walking with interviewer Anderson Cooper in the trailer, where he gives off a “regal” vibe, according to James. “Harry is shown in traditional regal mode first, walking through a garden talking to his host in a manner used previously by the late queen and his own father and brother,” she noted.

James continued, “He instigates and leads the gesticulation with one hand, placing himself in charge here while his host listens.”

The body language expert also pointed out that Harry’s body language conveyed vulnerability. “Lastly we see Harry using gestures of openness, explanation and persuasion,” James said. “He seems to have dipped into a more vulnerable mode towards the end of the trailer, with a more wide-eyed look of incredulity at something that happened.”

She added, “His hands are held alternatively palm-up and he ends with a wry smile and micro-shrug of what looks like disbelief. The fact his words are not audible ramps up the drama.”

