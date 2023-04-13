Prince Harry’s Son Archie ‘Denied’ the Chance to Experience King Charles’ Coronation, Says Royal Expert

With news that Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation solo, there is speculation as to what the day could have held for him, Meghan Markle, and their two children had they taken part in the historic event. One royal expert believes Harry and Meghan “denied” Prince Archie the chance to experience an actual royal event by keeping allowing him to remain at home in California. Here are the details.

King Charles’ coronation is also Prince Archie’s birthday

The announcement of the date of King Charles’ coronation was not lost on royal watchers. It fell the same day as his grandson, Prince Archie’s, fourth birthday.

However, the choice of date had nothing to do with any strife between the king, his son Prince Harry and Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. It was more a matter of convenience, scheduled ahead of an official state function.

Per Page Six, the date of King Charles’ coronation to coincide with the state opening of Parliament. Typically, the yearly event takes place the second week of May.

The State Opening of Parliament is a ceremonial event formally marking a session’s beginning. It typically includes a speech from the reigning king or queen of the United Kingdom.

“Archie’s birthday was the last thing they thought about,” said royal author Tom Bower. “The date was chosen because it’s just before the state opening of Parliament. Charles will want to appear as King with his crown and the whole ceremonial (robes).”

However, Meghan and Harry’s son, who has never attended a royal event, is likely missing out on a memorable day, claims a royal expert. They believe spending a birthday surrounded by the excitement of a coronation would have been fun for the soon-to-be four-year-old.

Prince Archie ‘denied’ the chance to attend his grandfather’s coronation, says a royal expert

It was revealed that Meghan Markle would remain in California at the home she shares with Prince Harry while he attends King Charles’ coronation. There, she will stay with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Royal editor and biographer Ingrid Seward told The Mirror she believes that Archie would have loved the opportunity to experience the majesty of the event. The coronation would have been his introduction to the life of working royals.

“The real loser is little Archie. How exciting it would have been to see the soldiers, carriages, and horses of his grandfather’s armies. What a shame he was denied the opportunity, however hard for his parents,” Seward said.

She also said that Archie’s mother, Meghan, used her son’s birthday as an “excuse” not to attend the royal event. By staying home, Seward says, she removes herself from negative commentary.

“Meghan can still use the excuse of Archie’s 4th birthday to avoid crossing the Atlantic to be ridiculed by both the royal family and the Brits,” Seward shares. “Now Meghan can play the martyr if she pleases. Certainly, the rest of Harry’s family, especially Kate [Middleton] and [Prince] William, will be delighted she is not there. King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort will also be mighty relieved.”

Prince Archie’s birthday will likely be marked with a small celebration

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not revealed the type of celebration they planned for their son’s birthday, they likely will take a page from years past. The couple typically keeps their circle of friends small, and it is with this group that the day will probably be celebrated.

Harry will be in the United Kingdom on Archie’s birthday. Therefore, the couple may celebrate before Harry leaves to attend King Charles’ coronation or when he returns. This way, Archie can enjoy his birthday with both parents in attendance.

For his first birthday, held during the pandemic, Archie, Meghan, Harry, and Archie’s grandmother, Doria Ragland, he was celebrated at home. The same was true for Archie’s second and third birthdays.

Archie’s sister, Lilibet, had her 2nd birthday celebration in the U.K. There, she met her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for the first time. Her parents were in attendance at the monarch’s platinum jubilee in 2022.