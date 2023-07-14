Royal biographer Angelia Levin believes that not only may Prince Harry have enough explosive material for a second book, but he could use its publication as a bargaining tool against the royal family. After laying his story bare throughout Spare‘s 416 pages, Levin believes Harry has many more secrets to reveal about the House of Windsor, leaving the clan “quite concerned.”

Prince Harry photographed at the coronation of his father, King Charles, at Westminster Abbey in May 2023 | Ben Stansall/Getty Images

Could there be a ‘Spare’ 2? A royal biographer explains

During press to promote his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry revealed he had enough material edited out for a second book. However, after exposing so many royal family secrets, could any details be left for Harry to share?

Royal biographer Angela Levin believes the answer is yes. She shared her thoughts with GBNews.

“Harry hasn’t run out of material,” says Levin. “He’s using that as a sort of bargaining piece. He said that he’s got enough for a second book.”

She continued, “I think he could say all sorts of things about security. Things he’s heard. A little row between King Charles and Prince William. All sorts of things like that.”

“He seems to have an extraordinary memory,” Levin claims. “And I think the royal family is quite concerned about that.

But will there be public interest in more royal bashing from Prince Harry?

Is there still public interest in Prince Harry’s story? Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Biography of a Prince, believes people the answer to that question is twofold.

“I think people have had enough of it. Not just people who don’t like the royal family, but people who think that’s not the way to deal with anybody’s family,” she says.

However, the thought of more royal family secrets could also lead readers to purchase a second installment. A follow-up could piggyback on the success of its predecessor, which sold extraordinarily well, with over 3.2 million books purchased worldwide.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives are a ‘complete mess’ Levin claims

In one year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, Harry’s autobiography Spare, a podcast, and sat down for several revealing national and international interviews. However, the couple has also faced professional backlash for reportedly not fulfilling the terms of their Netflix and Spotify contracts.

Spotify dropped Meghan’s podcast Archetypes after one season. Rumors that Netflix is unhappy with how much work the couple has produced since signing their initial $100M contract three years prior still linger.

Therefore, royal biographer Angela Levin calls Harry, and Meghan’s lives a “complete mess.” She says, “Every day, something else comes up.”

Levin continued, “Their new PR says she [Meghan] has to leave the Sussex problem behind and do things herself. Harry is reportedly going to Africa [to work on a new Netflix documentary] following in his mother Princess Diana’s footsteps.”

However, Harry is not going alone. “Now that’s changed. Meghan is going with him,” she concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain contractually employed with Netflix. Prince Harry has not yet announced if there will be a second book piggybacking on Spare‘s success. However, during press tours to promote his autobiography, he did say he cut out enough material for a second book.