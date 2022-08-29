Prince Harry’s Special Plans to Honor the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana’s Death: ‘She Will Never Be Forgotten’

Prince Harry has special plans to honor the 25th anniversary of the death of his mother, Princess Diana. The royal has tried to lead an adult life in a manner his mother would approve of and will remember the late Princess of Wales by doing one thing she would likely love the most. He said, “she will never be forgotten” during a U.S. speech.

Prince Harry and Princess Diana | Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Prince Harry has felt his mother’s presence even more since he became a father

Harry was 12 years old when a car crash tragically killed Diana on Aug. 31, 1997, leaving the royal family to pick up the pieces and rebuild the monarchy’s image.

She and her love interest, Dodi al-Fayed, sped from paparazzi photographers on motorbikes and cars into the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris, France. The Princess of Wales, Al-Fayed, and driver Henri Paul perished. Diana’s bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the only survivor of the crash.

Harry once told Hoda Kotb in an April 2022 interview for Today that he often speaks of his mother to his son Archie. “I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened but that this is Grandma Diana, and we have a couple of photos up in the house,” he said in the interview.

He and his wife, Meghan Markle, are also parents to a daughter, Lilibet, born in June 2021.

Prince Harry has special plans to honor the 25th anniversary of his mother’s death

Prince Harry spoke of his mother after competing at a polo match in Carbondale, Colorado. The game benefitted the Sentebale charity Harry founded in 2006 with Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso to help children, and young people, said U.S. News & World Report.

“Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she will certainly never be forgotten. I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for how she did it,” the prince said.

“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”

“Every day, I hope to do her proud. She worked tirelessly to support and destigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS. I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be,” Harry concluded.

The prince also carries on Diana’s legacy of destigmatizing mental health issues

Princess Diana and Martin Bashir | Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Princess Diana spoke with the BBC about her mental health in a revealing sit-down. This discussion was revelatory at the time as royals never spoke of their issues to the press. PBS provided a full transcript of the interview.

“Maybe I was the first person ever to be in this family who ever had a depression or was ever openly tearful,” she revealed. “And obviously, that was daunting because if you’ve never seen it before, how do you support it?”

Prince Harry has also been very open about his emotional well-being. On an episode of LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman’s podcast, Masters of Scale, the prince discussed the topic of mental fitness.

“As far as I understand it, it is more a case of getting on the front foot. What can you do to be proactive, to prevent the situation from happening?” he said.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line .

