Prince Harry Subtly Indicated ‘All Was Not Well’ With Royal Family During Engagement Interview, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert examined a 2017 video of Prince Harry and noticed he showed signs there was tension with the royal family. During the engagement interview with Meghan Markle, the couple was asked about the family’s reaction and Harry’s body language revealed “all was not well,” the expert said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Body language expert analyzes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement interview

Body language expert Judi James looked closely at Harry and Meghan’s engagement interview from 2017, telling Express that Harry may have hinted at the tension with his father and brother.

“King Charles might have had his own excruciating ‘Whatever in love means’ moment during his own engagement interview, but when his name comes up during his son’s engagement interview, Harry appears to provide a similarly telling hint of problems or a rift, only with his father and brother rather than his future wife Meghan,” she said.

James continued, “The first sightings of any trouble between Harry and William was always said to be during their ill-fated ‘Fab Four’ interview where Harry was asked about any disagreements and paused as William gave a very emphatic ‘Yes.’”

James added, “But during Harry and Meghan’s engagement interview, it is possible to see some almost identical body language from Harry and Meghan when Harry is asked what it was like telling his father and brother about his engagement.”

Prince Harry revealed ‘all was not well’ with the royal family, body language expert says

The body language expert looked at Harry’s body language when he spoke about Queen Elizabeth versus the discussion about Charles and William.

“When the late queen was mentioned previously in the interview, Harry and Meghan’s responses were instant, enthusiastic and warm,” James said.

“When Charles and William are brought up though, there was a long, telling and unnecessary pause with some complex non-verbal cues that suggest all was not well behind the scenes,” she noted.

James analyzed Harry’s body language when he was asked about his father and brother. “Harry performs some fast blinks to suggest a burst of adrenalin and then he looks down in a cut-off gesture to conceal his eye expression and therefore — possibly — his true feelings,” she said.

The expert continued, “He then looks to his side as though recalling the moment and his lips clamp rather than move in speech. The ‘Ah…’ from Harry sounds telling, as though he is debating whether to tell all or not. He performs an asymmetric smile that suggests he could say more.”

She added, “Meghan did a nervous giggle and Harry raised his brows. Harry even partly repeated the question, which, along with the pause, was a classic stalling for time,” James said.

She explained, “We then see two self-touch, part cut-off gestures as he scratches his face and rubs his mouth to suggest a desire to conceal.”

Prince Harry tries to shift the conversation to discussing other family members

James noted how Harry’s pause showed he was “struggling.” She explained, “The question itself could easily have been dismissed with a couple of polite words and a smile, but Harry seems to be struggling.”

The body language expert said, “He ends up saying ‘exciting’ and Meghan looks down with the muscles working in her jaw to suggest some discomfort.”

James continued, “Harry suddenly seems to latch onto Kate as a life-raft subject for an easier response. ‘Catherine’s been amazing’ is said with some genuine enthusiasm and Meghan nods ‘she’s wonderful.'”

The Duke of Sussex’s gestures and expressions may have been a clue about the family tension, according to the expert. “But Harry was asked about his father. He uses a thumb-jerk gesture here, referring to ‘teas’ with a mouth grimace before switching again to his ‘grandparents’ with a much less complicated smile of love and approval,” James explained.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.