Prince Harry ‘Swapped Positions’ With Queen Camilla, Says Author

There has been speculation about the state of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family members. Some body language experts and commentators suspect things aren’t going smoothly among the royals.

During the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II, some royal watchers sensed tensions are running high. One author says Prince Harry has “swapped positions” with Camilla Parker Bowles when it comes to popularity.

One author thinks Prince Harry ‘swapped positions’ with Camilla

In her book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, author Andrea Levin says “the world and the royal family” has moved on from Harry and Meghan. According to her, the remaining royal family members have become closer since the couple stepped down as senior royals and moved to California.

Levin believes Prince Harry has “swapped positions” with Camilla. She was once seen as an “outcast,” and many were not fond of her because of her history with the late Princess Diana and Charles. Some people blamed Camilla for the end of their marriage.

Now, it seems as if Harry is the one who has fallen out of favor with the public, according to Levin. She describes him as an “outsider” who has “plummeted down the popularity ladder.”

Book lists the differences between Prince Harry and Queen Camilla

Levin says Camilla has a strong sense of her role within the royal family and does her best to support King Charles III. On the other hand, Levin says Harry has pulled away from the family and focused more on himself. She also reminds readers that Harry said during an interview the United States is his home now, not the United Kingdom.

Levin says Prince Harry’s relationships within the royal family might be strained because of the interviews that have been given. One of the most explosive was the tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. Levin says it’s possible royal family members are hesitant to engage with the duke and duchess because they can’t know for sure if their conversations will be kept private.

According to commentator Neil Sean, Meghan and Harry’s popularity seems to have declined because of the way he says they present themselves. “Harry and Meghan’s popularity, allegedly, has plummeted even further,” says Sean during an online commentary. “Not just here in the United Kingdom, but worldwide. More so in America where they need to solidify their brand.”

Sean says the couple used to be “well-loved” but fell out of favor. According to him, when you’re part of the British monarchy, “it’s all about popularity.” Sean says one’s presentation impacts whether there are high or low approval ratings.

“For Harry and Meghan, it’s a lot more difficult,” says Sean. “A simple reason when you think about it is the fact that they’ve done so many things that have proven negative towards the British monarchy.” In Sean’s opinion, Meghan and Harry are hurting their reputations by focusing too much on being “victims.”

Sean says it became evident the couple’s popularity was dipping after they were booed when they left a Platinum Jubilee church service in June (there were also some cheers mixed in with the boos). Sean notes other people were booed as well, including former United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson.

