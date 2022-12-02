Prince Harry Has ‘Taken Millions of Dollars’ to ‘Throw His Family Under the Bus’ in New Netflix Documentary, Says Royal Commentator

Many royal family experts weighed in on the new trailer just released to promote Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary. The trailer coincides with Kate Middleton and Prince William’s US visit. One expert believes Prince Harry wants to “throw his family under the bus.”

Prince Harry is ‘being paid millions to throw his family under the bus,’ says expert

Prince Harry | Photo by Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Royal commentator Charles Rae had a lot to say about Harry and Meghan’s Netflix trailer. When GB News host Patrick Christys asks what Rae thinks about the trailer, he says, “I think he has taken millions of [dollars] to throw his own family under the bus.”

Rae continues by saying many people will likely comment about the trailer on social media. “All the Twitter keyboard warriors out there, they can get ready because this little snippet that we’ve seen is very much past the sick bucket,” says Rae. “Honestly, I couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”

Rae summarizes the Netflix documentary, saying, “It’s all ‘poor me.’” He says we’ve already had Harry and Meghan’s version of the story, so he’s not sure what’s new. Rae says viewers will have to wait and see when the documentary is released.

Commentator says Meghan and Harry’s Netflix trailer ‘undermines’ Kate and William’s US trip

Many commentators are questioning the timing of the trailer release. It’s not clear if Harry and Meghan were the ones who pushed for the release the day before the Earthshot Prize awards or if this was a conscious decision on Netflix’s part. Either way, the timing seems questionable, according to Rae. He says the documentary is a concern because Harry and Meghan are “high profile” and everything they do reflects on the royal family.

Rae believes Meghan and Harry’s Netflix trailer will “undermine” the charity work Kate and William are doing in the United States. According to him, their media push is distracting. “What is amazing to me is the one minute, 12 second clip has been released today while his brother and his sister-in-law are in Boston doing royal charity events,” says Rae. “And this is just going to undermine that, as has the racism row. It’s going to undermine the whole thing.”

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti discussed Meghan and Harry’s documentary with Us Magazine. “When did the royal family become the Kardashians?” he asks after seeing the trailer. “And who’s the driving force behind that? Because whoever it is, I think it’s time she stops. I have to say this trailer is everything we expected and worse. I think it shows the high drama that Netflix and Harry and Meghan try to make of it.

In Sacerdoti’s opinion, the duke and duchess wanted to “hijack” Kate and William’s publicity while they were on their US trip. “It just shows, I think, how much, they would go to any end at all for as much publicity as possible.”

