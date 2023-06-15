When it comes to his depiction in the media, Megyn Kelly believes Prince Harry takes no responsibility for how he is portrayed.

Journalist Megyn Kelly took Prince Harry to task regarding his current suit against the Mirror Group of newspapers, saying, “he blames all his problems on the media.” Kelly has been an outspoken critic of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. She believes he takes responsibility for “absolutely nothing” regarding any difficulties in how the press has portrayed him for the past several years.

In an interview with Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation, Megyn Kelly discussed Prince Harry’s claims of how the media has historically treated him. Kelly read Harry’s witness statement from his Mirror Group suit and added her own commentary at the end.

Kelly said, “When that litigation came out. He [Harry] blames all of his problems, all of them, on the media.” She then read directly from testimony from Harry’s statement regarding his suit involving alleged phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.

“He said in his witness statement: during his adolescence and young adulthood, the evil tabloids cast him as the cheat, the underage drinker. The irresponsible drug taker,” Kelly began.

She continued, “I began to feel as if I were playing up to many of the headlines and the stereotypes they wanted to pin on me. Mainly because I thought that if they are printing this rubbish about me, and people believe it, I may as well ‘do the crime,’ so to speak.”

This angered Kelly, who responded with the following commentary. “He takes responsibility for absolutely nothing,” she said.

Megyn Kelly’s guest agreed with her assessment of Prince Harry’s actions

Nile Gardiner agreed with Megyn Kelly’s assessment of Prince Harry’s actions. He responded, “Precisely.”

Gardiner says he closely followed Harry’s court proceedings. “Harry comes across as someone with no sense of personal responsibility. He comes across as a hugely entitled figure.”

“Extremely narcissistic in many respects,” he continued. “Also delusional and paranoid. I think his overall approach to the hearings has been a disaster for Harry, actually.”

He concluded that he believes Prince Harry has little chance of winning his case against the Mirror Group of Newspapers. “This is an individual who I think has real delusions of grandeur,” Gardiner explained.

“And the same, of course, goes for Meghan Markle. And the level of paranoid delusion and narcissism we saw at the high court was staggering.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘looking forward’ at this point in their marriage

Two years after discussing their experiences as royal family members at length in interviews, a Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and Harry’s autobiography, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “looking forward.”

Prince Harry previously told interviewer Tom Bradby that “the Netflix documentary and the book were look-back projects.” He added, “There’s a lot of relief now that both these projects have been completed, and now we can focus on looking forward, and I’m excited about that.”

He added, “They were necessary, they were essential, [Mm] um, for historical fact and significance. I don’t want my kids or other people of that age growing up thinking, ‘Oh wow, this is what happens,’ like no, that’s not what happened. This is what happened.”

Prince Harry’s suit against the Mirror Group of newspapers is ongoing. After giving testimony at London’s High Court, he returned to his home in Montecito, CA, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.