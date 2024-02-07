Prince Harry recalled in 'Spare' how he 'surely irritated' Meghan Markle when he ignored her text on the way to their first date.

Seeing Meghan Markle on Instagram was love at first sight for Prince Harry. However, the Duke of Sussex later revealed in Spare he “surely irritated” his wife on their first date in 2016. Not because he arrived late (more on that ahead). Rather, because Harry ignored a question from the Duchess of Sussex he “couldn’t answer.”

After a friend connected them on Instagram and non-stop texting, Harry and Meghan met in person on July 3, 2016.

Their first date took place at Soho House’s 76 Dean Street location, which Harry described in his 2023 memoir as Meghan’s “headquarters whenever she came” to London, England (via Spare).

Traffic, he explained, wasn’t on his side that night. The now-39-year-old encountered “every conceivable obstacle” — “bottlenecks, construction, accidents, gridlock.” Finally, he texted Meghan to let her know he was running late and apologized.

While Harry thought Meghan would leave, the then-Suits star sat at the restaurant having second thoughts about the date, which Meghan recalled in Netflix’s 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries.

Ultimately, Harry got there 30 minutes late for his and Meghan’s first date, but not before he “surely irritated” her.

Harry ignored Meghan when she asked: ‘Can’t you just get out?’

So, how did Harry annoy Meghan on their first date? Technically, it happened before it got underway when Harry was on his way to the restaurant.

Harry texted Meghan again, telling her traffic was “moving, but still slow,” to which she asked, “Can’t you just get out?”

“How to explain? No, I couldn’t,” Harry wrote in his book. “I wasn’t able to go running through the streets of London. It would be like a llama running through the streets. It would make a scene, cause security nightmares; never mind the press it might attract.

“If I was spotted high-stepping towards [sic] Soho House, that would be the end of whatever privacy we might briefly enjoy,” he continued. Plus, he “couldn’t ask” his three bodyguards “suddenly to take part in a track-and-field event.”

“Texting wasn’t the way to convey this, however,” Harry went on. “So I just … didn’t answer. Which surely irritated her.”

Harry arrived early for his and Meghan’s second date the next day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Netflix/Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

July 4, 2016. Harry and Meghan returned to Soho House for their second date. This time, Harry showed up early, while Meghan was “rushing” after spending the day at Wimbledon.

“This time,” he recalled, “I was already there — waiting. Smiling. Proud of myself.”

Harry and Meghan’s second date proved significant. Not only did it include their first (and second) kiss, but the pair discussed seeing each other again.

After looking at their schedules for the summer, they realized they both had the same week free, during which they went to Botswana to get to know each other better.

May 19, 2024, marks six years of marriage for Harry and Meghan, who are now parents of two. They welcomed their son, Prince Archie, 4, in 2019 and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 2, in 2021.

