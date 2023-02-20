Prince Harry Treated Meghan Markle ‘Like a Puppet’ During 2018 Appearance, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert looked at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first visit to Wales in 2018, noting how Harry “tried to be in control.” Prince Harry seemed to move his wife along, even “steering her” at times, so she didn’t linger with the crowd.

Expert looks at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language during 2018 appearance

Body language expert Judi James analyzed this early Harry and Meghan appearance, telling Express what the couple’s gestures and expressions conveyed.

Prince Harry and Meghan visited Cardiff Castle in Wales in 2018 as their first joint appearance to the country after their engagement. Meghan wanted to pause and meet with people and sign autographs but Harry moved her along through the crowd.

Fans gathered to greet them as they moved to a festival inside the castle that celebrated Welsh culture.

“Looking at Harry and Meghan’s body language today, their power and status signals look pretty evenly balanced but possibly often weighed in favor of Meghan when it comes to confidence, experience and star quality,” James pointed out.

This early engagement, however, showed a different balance of power, the expert said. “It is shocking to see how dominant to the point of arrogant Harry’s body language rituals were with the woman who he was newly-engaged to, on their first official visit to Cardiff back in 2018,” James explained.

She continued, “Meghan was not a shy teenager back then, she was a woman in her thirties who had a career as an actress as well as years of experience as a campaigner and speaker on issues like womens’ rights.”

James added, “Despite all that though, Harry decided to treat her like a puppet here, leading her, turning her, steering her and even grabbing her by the wrist with what looks like an air of impatience to get her to move along.”

Expert looks at how Prince Harry provides ‘non-verbal interruptions’

James looked closely at the way Harry interrupted Meghan as she tried to connect with fans. “Harry interrupts Meghan when she is chatting, which is a trait usually used by naughty children, not doting partners,” the body language expert said.

The two didn’t seem to have a subtle system of communication worked out for this situation, James said. “They were clearly a couple very much in love but couples usually communicate in public via much more subtle tie-signs, i.e. small glances, pats or hand-squeezing gestures to signal when they need to leave an event or to turn to talk to somebody else,” she said.

James continued, “Interruptions, pulling away or leading by the wrist should fall into the repertoire of an impatient or excited child.”

James noted, “Harry’s gestures here and his non-verbal interruptions show his intentions are at odds with Meghan’s. She looks delighted to stop and talk to the fans, even signing an autograph at one point as though she’s on the red carpet.”

She added, “These moments were her forte and she appeared to enjoy a level of relaxed rapport that other royals (apart from Diana) are not really known for. Meghan was approaching the crowds on a one-to-one, personal and very human level, while the more regal Harry just looks driven by time and urgency.”

Meghan Markle gave a subtle ‘reciprocal gesture,’ expert notes

James looked at how Meghan responded in the moment with a subtle “reciprocal gesture.”

She explained, “It’s interesting to see how Meghan handles this and how much the tide has changed since then. As Harry places a hand on her back in what looks like another bid to usher his fiancé, Meghan responds in one pose with a reciprocal gesture, stretching one arm out behind Harry’s back, too.”

James added, “This looks like a subtle way to let him know that she doesn’t need or want quite so much ushering and that, as a champion of equality, she would also like a role in the choreography and steering.”

