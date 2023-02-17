Prince Harry Is ‘Trying to Pull Wool Over Our Eyes’ Claiming He Couldn’t Talk to His Family Privately, Former Butler Says

Since stepping down from his role as a working royal, Prince Harry has given interviews in which he talked about not being able to meet and speak with certain members of his family. That led many people to believe that the only way the prince could reach his family was to speak out publicly. But someone who has known Harry all his life and worked in the royal household for decades isn’t buying what the Duke of Sussex is selling.

Queen Elizabeth II’s former footman and Princess Diana’s former butler says while Harry may be able to “pull the wool over the public’s eyes,” he can’t do that to those who know how things work in the palace.

Prince Harry sits down with Anderson Cooper for ’60 Minutes’ interview | CBS via Getty Images

Princess Diana’s butler disputes Harry’s claim that he couldn’t address issues privately

Paul Burrell worked in the royal household for two decades. He started out at Buckingham Palace when he was 18 years old and became the late queen‘s personal footman the following year. In 1987, he began working for then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana. After they separated, Burrell stayed on as Princess Diana’s butler until her death in 1997.

Having known the queen and some of the other senior royals, Burrell doesn’t buy Prince Harry’s claim that he couldn’t work out the issues with his family privately before doing his Netflix docuseries and releasing his memoir Spare.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Burrell said: “I know that there is a way he could’ve addressed all of these issues in private with his family and for him to say there was no access to his grandmother the queen at that time is nonsense. I know that world and I know how it works and I know the queen never closed her door to any members of her family. If Harry wanted to, Harry could’ve walked up from Frogmore Cottage with his wife, with a bunch of flowers, walked up the wooden steps that led to the dog door, up a spiral staircase onto a red-carpeted corridor, turn right and right again into the queen’s sitting rooms where she would’ve been.

“Harry is trying to pull the wool over our eyes. You can’t pull the wool over my eyes because I know how it works. The general public doesn’t know how it works and they will take your word as gospel but there are others who know exactly how it works.”

The former royal employee added: “There are others whose stories have been muted but that aren’t allowed to talk because they’ve signed NDAs and Official Secrets Acts so you’ll never hear the other side of the story.”

Burrell says Harry is so ‘media-minded’ now and seems ‘brainwashed’

Burrell also discussed the way Prince Harry acts now and can’t figure out what’s happened to him as it seems like he’s been “brainwashed.”

Prince Harry speaks onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

He said: “If you want to leave that’s fine, leave and do your own thing but don’t keep going back and slinging hand grenades into the House of Windsor, the place you just left, because you couldn’t fit in.

“I think I’m fairly balanced in what I say coming from that place and knowing how the establishment works after 20-plus years of service. I don’t know what’s happened to Harry. It’s as if he’s been brainwashed, he’s changed so much. He was such a free, easy-going boy full of fun and now he’s got very serious and very media-minded.”