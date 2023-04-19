Prince Harry Is ‘Highly Unlikely’ to Have ‘Any Meaningful Interactions’ with Royal Family Members at King Charles’ Coronation, Expert Says

Buckingham Palace recently announced that Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ May 6 coronation ceremony alone while his wife, Meghan Markle, stays home with the couple’s two children. Harry’s attendance was certainly in question given the dicey relationship he and Meghan have had with the royals ever since the two started dating. Now, though, it’s clear he’ll be attending, yet one royal expert says the prince most likely won’t be spending enough time with his father and brother to have any sort of “meaningful” conversation about bringing the family back together.

Prince Harry waves while arriving at a court house in London, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry has confirmed his attendance to King Charles’ coronation

Back in January, Harry released a bombshell memoir, Spare, that was essentially a tell-all about his experience growing up in the royal family. It recounted every detail, from personal fights with his brother to accusations that royals were selling stories about other family members to make themselves look better.

Since Harry and Meghan left the family, and even more so since the release of Spare, the public has wondered whether Harry and Meghan would attend his father’s coronation this spring. There was no confirmation until about a month before the event, when Buckingham Palace announced in a statement in April 2023 that Harry would attend while Meghan would not. She’ll stay home in California with Archie and Lilibet; Archie’s birthday coincides with the coronation.

Prince Harry attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Though Harry is attending his father’s big day, one royal expert isn’t convinced that anything “meaningful” will come from the attendance. There is speculation that Harry will be there for the coronation ceremony only and nothing more, giving him little time to talk anything over with the family.

“There is no doubt that relations between William and Harry are at an all-time low,” Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Fox News Digital. “If Harry does, as is apparently intended, depart almost immediately for California after the ceremony, it is highly unlikely that any meaningful interactions with any members of the royal family will occur.” Harry might set his schedule to return for Archie’s birthday weekend as quickly as possible and therefore won’t have the free time to sit down and talk things out. The coronation will be the first time Harry has seen his brother or father since Spare’s release.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s absence from the coronation makes a big statement

Harry and Meghan’s long-anticipated response to the coronation invitation doesn’t come as too much of a shock. However, Meghan’s decided absence certainly makes a statement about where she stands in this new era of royal ruling. Meghan always had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth, and she did attend the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 as well as her funeral that same year.

However, Meghan’s decision to forego the biggest royal moment of her father-in-law’s life certainly sends the message that now that the queen has died, Meghan wants nothing more of the royal family. And Harry, who has stuck by Meghan’s side and has always chosen her, might choose that same path now that the queen is no longer around.